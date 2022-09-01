Vladimir Putin left his bunker to say goodbye to Gorbachev with a bouquet of flowers, but he will not attend his funeral

The Russian president visited the Moscow hospital where the last leader of the USSR died to pay tribute to him and place flowers on his coffin



The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, went this Thursday to say goodbye to Mikhail Gorbachev at the Moscow hospital where the last Soviet leader died last Tuesdayreported the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov,

Russian state television showed Putin placing a bouquet of red roses near Gorbachev’s open coffin in a large empty hall before pausing for a moment of silence.

Putin bowed his head, briefly placed his hand on the coffin, and then made the sign of the cross.

On the other hand, the Russian president will not attend the funeral of the last Soviet leader due to scheduling problems, Peskov said.

“The farewell ceremony and funeral will be held on September 3, but unfortunately the president’s work schedule will not allow him (to attend)”, said the spokesman.

Gorbachev’s funeral ceremony will be held on Saturday at the Hall of Columns in Moscowhistorically used for the funerals of high officials, including Joseph Stalin in 1953.

Flowers in memory of the last leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, who died at the age of 91, at the Gorbachev Foundation office in Moscow, Russia, on August 31, 2022. (REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov)

On the same day, Gorbachev will be buried in the prestigious Novodevichy Cemetery de Moscow with his wife Raisa, who died in 1999.

Peskov said that there will be “elements of a state funeral” for Gorbachevincluding an honor guard, and that the ceremony will be organized with the help of the State.

Gorbachev changed the course of history by bringing about the demise of the Soviet Union and He was one of the great figures of the 20th century.

His reforms as Soviet leader transformed his country and allowed Eastern Europe to break free from Soviet rule.

While the changes he set in motion garnered him praise in the Westse they earned the contempt of many Russians After the country plunged into economic chaos and see reduce its international influence.

Putinwho described the Soviet collapse as the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th centuryhas spent much of his government of more than 20 years reversing parts of the Gorbachev legacy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) listens to former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev during a news conference following bilateral talks with German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, at Schloss Gottorf Palace in the northern German city of Schleswig . December 21, 2004. (REUTERS/Christian Charisius)

By cracking down on independent media and political opposition, critics say, Putin has worked to undo Gorbachev’s efforts to bring “glasnost,” or openness, to the Soviet system.

And with the launch earlier this year of a military campaign in Ukrainehas sought to reassert Russian influence in one of the countries that gained independence when the Soviet Union fell apart.

For its part, Gorbachev was one of the main critics of Putin in Russia. On several occasions, something unusual in the political life of the country, the former Soviet leader denounced acts of corruption and even He even called for the resignation of the almighty Russian president.

Gorbachev’s death provoked an avalanche of tributes in the West, But the reaction was muted in Russia, where many blamed him for the country’s loss of status as a world superpower.

In a condolence letter published by the Kremlin, Putin said that Gorbachev “was a politician and statesman who had a great impact on the course of world history.”

“He led our country through a period of complex and dramatic change, large-scale foreign policy, economic and social challenges”Putin added.

