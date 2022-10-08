Vladimir Putin replaced the top commander for his invasion of Ukraine after suffering several defeats

Sergei Surovikin with Vladimir Putin (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP/File)

The Russian army announced this Saturday the appointment of a new commander for its “special military operation” in Ukraine, after a series of harsh setbacks on the ground and growing signs of discontent among members of the Russian elite.

“Army General Sergei Surovikin was appointed commander of the combined group of troops in the zone of the special military operation” in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Minister announced on Telegram.

Surovikin, 55, is a veteran of the civil war in Tajikistan in the 1990s, the second Chechen war (2000s) and the Russian intervention in Syria, launched in 2015.

Until now, headed the grouping of forces “South” in Ukraineaccording to a Russian ministry report, dated July.

The name of his predecessor was never officially revealed, but according to Russian media, it was General Alexander Dnornikovanother veteran of the second Chechen war and commander of Russian forces in Syria from 2015 to 2016.

The decision came after a series of defeats in Ukraine.

Sergei Surovikin

Moscow forces were expelled in early September from most of the region of Kharkivin the northeast, following a Ukrainian counteroffensive that allowed kyiv to recover thousands of square kilometers of territory.

Russian troops also lost 500 square kilometers in the Kherson regionin southern Ukraine, and narrowly escaped being surrounded in In Limaa major logistics center currently controlled by the Ukrainians.

A series of setbacks that led the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov to criticize, above all, the military command; and a senior parliamentary official, Andrew Kartapolovto publicly urge the army to “stop lying” about their defeats.

The announcement came the same day an explosion partially destroyed the Crimean bridge, key to supplying the peninsula annexed by Moscow and the Russian forces in Ukraine.

Alexander Dvornikov

The career of Alexander Dvornikov, the general displaced by Putin

Alexander DvornikovThe 60-year-old is one of Russia’s most experienced military officers and, according to US officials, a commander with a reputation for brutality against civilians in Syria and other theaters of war. Some even dare to call it “The Syrian Butcher”.

The Kremlin’s appointment of Dvornikov in April, as the first link in the chain of command to lead the attack on Ukraine, sought to provide greater coordination of the assaultalthough it also highlighted that Russia did not have a man in charge of the entire invasion of Ukraine. As reported CNN based on US Department of Defense officials, each unit from different military districts were operating without coordination and, sometimes, with crossed purposes.

With this strategic change, not only was greater cohesion expected: also more brutality.

Dvornikov, born in 1961 and initiated in the Soviet Union army, was in command of the Russian troops in Syria between 2015 and 2016, during the offensive against jihadism and also against the rebel troops that were facing the Bashar al Assad regime. . In that offensive, Russian planes bombed densely populated areas with a large civilian presence, especially in Aleppo.

KEEP READING:

An explosion destroyed much of the Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia with Crimea.

This is what the Crimean bridge looked like after the explosion