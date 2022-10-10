Vladimir Putin said that the attack on the Crimean bridge was the work of Ukraine and that Russia will retaliate

Vladimir Putin at the Security Council meeting (Sputnik via Reuters)

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putinaccused Ukraine on Monday of committing multiple terrorist attacks on Russian territory, and threatened more “firm responses” to kyiv such as the missile attack on Monday.

The head of the Kremlin confirmed during a meeting of the Russian Security Council that he had launched “massive” bombardments against Ukraine, in response to the “terrorist” attack that partially destroyed the Crimean bridge and of which he accuses kyiv. Initial balances after the intense bombardment with 75 missiles indicate that at least eight people died in the Ukrainian capital, which had not been attacked for months.

“In the event of continuing attempts to carry out terrorist attacks on our territory Russia’s response will be firm and by its scale will correspond to the level of threats to the Russian Federation“, said.

The wave of bombing, on a scale not seen in months, comes two days after an explosion partially destroyed the strategic Crimean bridge, which it uses to supply its troops in Ukraine.

The moment missiles hit the Glass Bridge in kyiv

The meeting of the Russian Security Council includes the main ministers, political leaders and representatives of the security services and the army.

