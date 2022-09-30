Vladimir Putin said that the conflict in Ukraine is a result of the collapse of the Soviet Union

Russian President Vladimir Putin leads a meeting via video link in Sochi, Russia, on September 27, 2022. (Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS)

the russian president Vladimir Putin said Thursday that the conflicts in countries of the former USSR, including Ukraine, are the result of the “collapse of the Soviet Union.”

“It is enough to look at what is happening at the moment between Russia and Ukraine, what is happening on the borders of some CIS countries. All of this, of course, is a result of the collapse of the Soviet Union.”Putin said during a meeting with the heads of the intelligence services of the Commonwealth of Independent States, which brings together former Soviet republics.

The Russian president also accused the West of being “working in scenarios to incite new conflicts in the CIS space, the risks are growing throughout the Asia-Pacific region”said.

“Following their objectives, our geopolitical adversaries, our opponents, are ready to expose everyone, anyone, any country, to make it the epicenter of the crisis, provoke a revolution and unleash a bloody massacre,” he said.

“We’ve all seen this more than once,” Putin added.

The Commonwealth of Independent States is made up of nine former Soviet republics: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

Putin also said that The West is trying to foment long-standing conflicts by creating new crisis and stopping the formation of a new world order.

“The unipolar hegemony is inexorably crumbling. This is an objective reality that the West steadfastly refuses to accept. And we can see everything that follows”Putin said.

Putin, increasingly isolated on the international stage after unleashing the illegal invasion of Ukraine, he urged the CIS countries to make a common front with Russia.

“In order to put up a truly solid barrier to existing and potential challenges, the CIS countries must act clearly and consistently, constantly strengthening mutual support“, said. “This is the only way we will be able to defend our interests on the world stage and fight against evildoers.”

Putin, who turns 70 next week, has regularly made nostalgic speeches about the USSR and served in the Soviet security services (KGB).

His statement comes during an exodus of Russian men fleeing the mobilizationincluding ex-Soviet countries like Kazakhstan, whose president has promised to shelter Russian draft dodgers.

ANNEXATION OF THE UKRAINIAN TERRITORIES

Putin’s statements also come a day before the signing of treaties annexation of four occupied Ukrainian territories in the east and south of the neighboring country after the referendums that were held last week, considered illegal by the international community.

The annexation represents around 15% of the territory of Ukraine or about 100,000 square kilometersa size similar to that of countries such as Hungary and Portugal.

The signing of the treaties will take place together with the leaders of Donetsk, Denís Pushilin; from Luhansk, Leonid Pasechnik; de Kherson, Volodymyr Balance, and from Zaporizhia, Yevguei Balitskyand with members of Parliament as witnesses.

The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, the chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technologies and Communications, Aleksandr Khinshtein, and the secretary of the General Council of the United Russia Party, Andrey Turchak (REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko)

The separatist leaders are already in Moscow on the eve of “a historic decision”.

According to the Kremlin, Putin will deliver “a far-reaching speech” at tomorrow’s event.

On Tuesday, the president maintained that Russia’s priority was “the salvation of the people of all the territories in which the referendums were held” of annexation, none of which is fully controlled by Russian troops after a seven-month war campaign, not even Lugansk, which Moscow declared taken in July.

The room in which Putin will sign the documents is symbolicnot only because it is the place of the great acts in the Kremlin, but also because there the Russian president already signed on March 18, 2014 the treaty for the annexation to Russia of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

And, just as in 2014, when the US and the European Union reacted with sanctions to the annexation of Crimea, in this 2022 the European Union and the US will also hit Russia with new restrictive measures for the illegal consultations in the east and south of Ukraine.

Practically the entire international community has condemned the pseudo-referendums and has assured that it will not recognize the annexation.

