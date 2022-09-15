Vladimir Putin said that Xi Jinping conveyed his concerns about the progress of the invasion of Ukraine

Xi Jinping y Vladimir Putin (Sputnik/AFP)

Vladimir Putin y Xi Jinping They meet this Thursday in Uzbekistan, the first meeting between the two leaders since the start of the war in Ukraine and the first trip by the leader of the Chinese regime abroad since the start of the pandemic.

in the meeting, The Russian president thanked China for its “balanced position” regarding the invasion of Ukraine. “We understand your concerns”, he added, without detailing what he was referring to.

According to CCTV, Xi told Putin that “China wants to work with Russia to strongly support … mutual core interests and deepen commercial, agricultural and other cooperation.

In turn, Xi ratified the alliance between the two nations, pointing out the willingness to work with Russia as “great powers”. As he indicated, China wants to “inject stability and positive energy in a chaotic world”, referring to “the great changes of our time at the global level, never seen before in all of history”.

In this regard, Putin said that “attempts to create a unipolar world have recently been deformed and are absolutely unacceptable to the vast majority of states on the planet.”

Putin and Xi sat across from each other at the center of two long round tables, flanked by their delegations on either side, as they met on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in the Uzbek city of Samarkand. . They appeared to be the only two of the roughly two dozen people in the room not wearing masks.

The last meeting of the two leaders was in Beijing in February for the Winter Olympics, shortly before Russia launched its offensive on Ukraine. There they celebrated a friendship “without limits” and since then they have strengthened their diplomatic ties with the West.

China has not openly backed the war in Ukraine, but has developed economic and strategic ties with Russia in these months of conflict, and Xi has expressed support for the “sovereignty and security” of the Eurasian giant.

At the meeting, Putin returned the favor. “For our part, We adhere to the one China principle. We condemn the provocation of the United States and its satellites in the Taiwan Strait“, said. The Russian president also called for the “global strengthening of the SCO” and said he was sure that Thursday’s meeting will contribute to “strengthening the Russian-Chinese partnership.”

