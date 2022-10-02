Vladimir Putin seeks to strengthen the alliance with China and called for closer bilateral ties with the Xi Jinping regime

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of an expanded format meeting of heads of member states at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. September 16, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool via REUTERS/File

The Russian President, Vladimir Putin, highlighted today the strategic alliance with Beijing congratulating his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinpingon the occasion of 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

“Despite the difficulty of the international situation, (…) we join forces to build a more democratic and just world order, and to counteract new challenges and threats”, indicates the message published by the Kremlin on Telegram.

Putin highlights in his letter that bilateral relations are developing “with dynamism” and in a spirit of strategic cooperation.

He considers that China “enjoys a well-deserved prestige in the international arena, since it plays a constructive role in settling current problems at the regional and global levels”.

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin pose with the Mongolian president during their trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) leaders’ summit in Samarkand on September 15, 2022. (Photo by Alexandr Demyanchuk/SPUTNIK/AFP ) File, Archive

“I would like to confirm the willingness to continue our dialogue and close joint work for the good of the friendly peoples of Russia and China,” he added.

At their recent meeting in Uzbekistan, Xi called on Putin to lead a changing world and defend the interests of developing countries.

At the same time, China is a strong opponent of separatism, therefore did not support the Russian annexation of the Ukrainian regions controlled by the Russian Army in the south and east of Ukraine, formalized on Friday by Putin in the Kremlin.

China abstained on Friday in a UN Security Council vote in which the United States sought to pass a resolution condemning Russian annexation.

Chinese diplomat Wang Yi urged Russia and Ukraine at the UN General Assembly on Saturday not to let the conflict “spillover” and protect the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries. (AFP)

Last week at the UN General Assembly, the chief of Chinese diplomacy, Wang Yi, urged that Russia y Ukraine prevent the conflict from “spilling over” and protect the rights and interests of developing countries, according to the newspaper China Daily.

“The parties involved in the Ukrainian crisis must resume dialogue as soon as possible,” said Wang Yi, who urged Moscow Already Kiev discuss their legitimate concerns and viable alternatives to get peace.

The “pressing” priority is to facilitate peace talks, he said. Wangwho at no time expressed his support for the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, despite the rapprochement of the two powers.

After recalling that his country adheres to the principle of “non-interference”, he said that China he “has endeavored to solve the problems of all parties in a constructive manner.”

Wang asked to practice moderation, and exhorted the international community to play a constructive role in easing tensions.

Wang Yi attends the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, the United States, on September 24, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

“No trial and error should be allowed in the safety of nuclear facilities. We must prevent any risk of accident,” Wang said.

The Chinese foreign minister, who called for concrete actions to alleviate the humanitarian situation resulting from the conflict, pointed out that both Russia as Ukraine they must obey international humanitarian law and minimize the number of civilian casualties.

He added that “international investigation must be objective, fair and based on facts, and must not be politicized”, while stating that the world must support the institutions of humanitarian aid from HIM to continue providing assistance to the affected people.

Stressing the need to contain the indirect effects of the invasion on UkraineWang called for concerted efforts to ensure the stability of the world energy market.

“China supports the efforts of the Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, to promote a solution to food exports from Russia y Ukraineand welcomes all countries to actively respond to China’s World Food Security Cooperation Initiative,” he said. Wang.

(With information from EFE)

