Vladimir Putin signed a decree to recruit 137 thousand new Russian soldiers amid the invasion of Ukraine

The Russian President, Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a decree to increase by 10% the number of servicemen in the armyin full offensive against Ukraine and in a context of growing tension with Western countries.

The presidential decree will increase the total number of Russian military personnel to 2,039,758, including 1,150,628 military personnel. Not counting civilian personnel, this represents a increase of 137,000 military , that is, more than a tenth of the current fighting force. An earlier order placed the number of servicemen at 1,902,758 and 1,013,628 combatants respectively at the beginning of 2018.

Putin’s decree, which comes into force on January 1, He did not specify whether the military will bolster its ranks by enlisting more recruits, increasing the number of volunteer soldiers, or using a combination of the two.

The measure, the reasons for which the decree did not explain, coincides with the offensive that the Russian army has been carrying out in Ukraine for six months.

The Kremlin has said that only contracted volunteer soldiers participate in what it calls the “special military operation” in Ukraine, rejecting claims that he was considering a broad mobilization. Although the Kremlin does not provide official figures, an estimated 80,000 Russian servicemen were killed or wounded since the invasion began at the end of February ,

The Russian media and non-governmental organizations say that Russian authorities have tried to increase the number of troops involved in military action in Ukraine by attracting more volunteershiring private military contractors and even offering amnesty for some prisoners in exchange for a period of military service.

Regional authorities have also tried to bolster the ranks, forming volunteer battalions to be deployed in Ukraine.

All Russian men between the ages of 18 and 27 must serve one year in the army, but a large portion avoid compulsory military service for health reasons or deferments granted to university students. The proportion of men who avoid conscription is particularly large in Moscow and other major cities.

The Russian army gathers conscripts twice a year, from April 1st to October 1st. Putin ordered the conscription of 134,500 conscripts during the last spring draft earlier this year and 127,500 last fall.

In recent years, the Kremlin has emphasized increasing the proportion of recruited volunteer soldiers in its bid to modernize the military and improve your preparation. Before the Kremlin sent troops to Ukraine on February 24, the Russian army had more than 400,000 contract soldiers, including some 147,000 in the ground forces. The number of conscripts has been estimated at around 270,000, with officers and non-commissioned officers accounting for the rest.

Military observers have noted that if the campaign in Ukraine is prolonged, those numbers could be clearly insufficient to sustain operations, which has declared the goal of forming an army of 1 million troops.

the retired colonel Viktor Murakhovsky noted that Putin’s decree on Thursday reflected the pressure to fill the ranks amid military action in Ukraine.

In comments posted by the online news outlet RBCaccused that the Kremlin would likely try to continue to rely on volunteers and predicted that they would account for most of the Kremlin-mandated surge.

Having failed to take kyiv at the start of the intervention, Russian forces are concentrating their efforts in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Also, the decision also came at a time when relations between Russia and Western countries are going through a crisis unprecedented in scope since the end of the cold war.

(With information from AP, AFP and EFE)

