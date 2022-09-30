Vladimir Putin signed the decrees that recognize the Ukrainian provinces of Kherson and Zaporizhia as independent

Vladimir Putin, president of Russia (Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Kremlin via REUTERS)

After the referendums held by the pro-Russian authorities, this Thursday Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the decrees to recognize the independence of the Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Zaporizhia, a previous step to the annexation with which Moscow will advance.

In the cases of Donetsk y Luhanskboth regions were already recognized as independent by Moscow, so only the annexation step remains.

The texts allege that this decision is made “taking into account the “will of the people” and “in accordance with the principles and norms of International Law, as well as recognizing and confirming the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples. enshrined in the UN Charter”.

The decrees come into force from the day of their signatureas reported by the state news agency TASS.

This is a necessary intermediate step before Putin can go ahead with his plans to announce on Friday that the regions are part of Russia. Under Russian law, the president must first recognize the independence of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, something he already did on February 21 with Donetsk and Lugansk.

Then the Russian president and all separatist leaders must sign the annexation agreements, after which the Constitutional Court must examine them. The pro-Russian leaders of the four regions in the east and south of Ukraine had requested annexation from Putin and arrived in the Russian capital on Thursday.

After this step, annexation must be adopted by the State Duma or Lower House and the Senatewhich will meet on October 3 and 4, and later Putin must sign the law.

The documents signed by Putin

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian presidency, announced that tomorrow, Friday, there will be a ceremony in Moscow. According to him, the event will take place at 3:00 p.m. local time (12 GMT) in the Saint George room of the Grand Kremlin Palace.

during that event Putin will give a speech.

According to the results released by the pro-Russian authorities, between 87.05 and 99.23% of voters in the territories partially controlled by Russian forces in the east and south of Ukraine supported annexation to Russia. The votes are considered illegal by the international community and Ukraine.

Russia’s annexation of the territories that voted to secede from Ukraine will mean that “there is nothing to negotiate with this (Russian) president,” the Ukrainian president said on Tuesday. Volodimir Zelenskyin a statement by videoconference before the UN Security Council.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry in turn called on “all states and international organizations to immediately condemn the illegal actions of the Kremlin in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and to increase the isolation of Russia.”

He also stated that “forcing the inhabitants of these territories to fill out some papers at gunpoint is one more crime of Russia in the course of its aggression against Ukraine” that violates the norms of international law and Russia’s international obligations.

The UN, in turn, made it clear on Tuesday that it will not recognize the results of the referendums, since “they cannot be considered a genuine expression of the popular will.”

