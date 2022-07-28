“Vladimir Putin”: the song of the Fenerbahce fans against a Ukrainian team that outrages Europe

The video has outraged Europe amid Russia’s attacks on the people of Ukraine



the ambassador of Ukraine in TurkeyVasyl Bodnar, condemned this Thursday the chants chanted by Turkish fans in favor of Vladimir Putin during the match between Dynamo of Kiev and the Fenerbahce on Wednesday in Istanbul.

“Football is a fair game. Dynamo kyiv was stronger last night. It is very sad to hear from Fenerbahce fans words of support for the murderer and aggressor who is bombing our country”, Vasyl Bodnar reacted in Turkish on Twitter. “I am grateful to the friendly Turkish people for their support of Ukraine and for their comments on the inappropriate acts of the fans,” he added.

The Ukrainian team defeated Fenerbahce 2-1 in the second qualifying round to the Champions League and went ahead in the competition. According to the Turkish press, the atmosphere became tense after the first goal of the game, scored by the Ukrainian Vitaliy Buyalski in the 57th minute: “Buyalski showed his joy in a provocative way. He was booed and received a yellow card”.

At that moment, Fenerbahce fans immediately began to chant the name of the Russian head of state, something that can be clearly seen videos shared on social networks. According to Turkish media, Dynamo kyiv coach Mircea Lucescu refused to attend the post-match press conference.

Fenerbahce fans could receive a harsh punishment from UEFA (Reuters)

UEFA announced this Thursday the opening of a disciplinary file for the “alleged bad behavior” of these Turkish fans while the Turkish institution condemned the slogans pro-Putin in a statement: “Whatever the reasons, we firmly reject the reaction of a part of the tribunes. It is not fair to attribute to our club and all of our fans that speech that does not represent our position and our values ​​​​at all, ”he added.

After criticizing Fenerbahçe fans, the Ukrainian ambassador to Turkey thanked Baykar, the Turkish manufacturer of Bayraktar combat drones, for donating one of its drones to the Ukrainian army. Baykar offered one of his drones for free in response to a fundraiser organized in Poland, asking that the money raised be used for humanitarian aid. This is the fifth drone offered by the company to Ukraine, after fundraisers organized in different countries. While condemning the Russian offensive in Ukraine, Turkey opts for neutrality between the two countries and has not joined Western sanctions against Moscow.

With information from AFP

KEEP READING:

Scandal in Italian football: violent fight between Torino’s coach and sports director

The unexpected reaction of a Formula 1 figure when he was asked for his signature on a Barcelona Messi shirt

The hard moment of the Sweden goalkeeper after the 4-0 defeat against England: “I should have retired a year ago”