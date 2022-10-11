Vladimir Putin will meet with Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Kazakhstan to discuss the situation in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attend a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on September 16, 2022. (Sputnik/Alexander Demyanchuk/REUTERS)

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putinwill meet with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogannext Thursday in Astana, the Kazakh capital, where they will address the situation in Ukraine and bilateral issues, the Kremlin reported today.

“There is already clarity: the meeting (between Putin and Erdogan) is being prepared, but not for tomorrow, but for the day after tomorrow”, said the spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitry Peskovin his telephone press conference.

He specified that Putin will travel to Astana tomorrow night and on Thursday he will meet with the Turkish president.

“The issues are obviously, of course, Ukraine and bilateral relations.Yes, they cover many aspects. And in general there will be an exchange of views on the current agenda,” Peskov said.

Erdogan, who won praise for securing a grain deal and prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine, has long sought to bring kyiv and Moscow together for truce talks that neither side particularly wants.

Turkeya member of NATO, which has remained neutral during the conflict in Ukraine, it has good relations with its two Black Sea neighbors: Vladimir Putin’s Russia and Ukraine.

In this regard, the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrovcommented today the meeting between Erdogan and Putin will be a “magnificent opportunity” for both leaders to address a possible Turkish mediation in future negotiations.

“We are willing to listen to any proposal”said.

Thursday’s will be the fourth in-person meeting between Putin and Erdogan so far this year.after meeting in July in Tehran, in August in the Russian city of Sochi and last September in Samarkand (Uzbekistan), during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

Both leaders they talk frequently on the phone and this tuesday Turkey called for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

“Unfortunately (both sides) quickly moved away from diplomacy” since talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in Istanbul in March, the foreign minister said, Mevlut Cavusogluin a televised interview.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu (Russian Foreign Ministry/REUTERS)

“As the war between Ukraine and Russia progresses, unfortunately, the situation worsens and becomes complicated”added the Turkish diplomat, who called for an immediate ceasefire.

“A ceasefire must be established as soon as possible. The sooner the better”said.

Erdogan tries to assume a role of mediator in the war in Ukraine, in which Ankara diplomatically supports kyivbut without imposing sanctions on Russia and maintaining a good relationship with Moscow.

Erdoganwho met Putin on the sidelines of a regional summit in Uzbekistan last monthis eager to boost trade with Moscow as he tries to stabilize Turkey’s ailing economy in the run-up to next June’s elections.

Erdogan has not yet commented on the massive Russian attacks in Ukraine on Monday, that according to the Ukrainian emergency services They killed at least 19 people and injured more than 100.

Cavusoglu had a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba after the attacks, a Turkish diplomatic source said, without elaborating.

During Tuesday’s interview, Cavusoglu called for a “just peace” based on the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

“There must be a just peace for Ukraine. Where is the war? It’s happening on Ukrainian soil.”said.

“A process must begin to secure the border and the territorial integrity of Ukraine. Without a ceasefire, it is not possible to talk about those issues in a healthy way: a viable ceasefire and a just peace.”

Turkey has rejected Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian provinces as a “serious violation” of international law and called for negotiations to end the conflict.

(With information from EFE and AFP)

