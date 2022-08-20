Vladimir Putin’s ambassador in Vienna called for the elimination of the Ukrainian population: “Without mercy”

Mikhail Ulyanov (REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/Archivo)

The Russian ambassador in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, called for the elimination of the Ukrainian population. “ No mercy with the Ukrainian population ”, expressed the diplomat of Vladimir Putin on his Twitter account.

According to what was reported by Ukrainian media, the Russian criticized that the president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, requested military assistance from the United States. It was when he commented on it that he launched the threatening phrase that he later removed from the social network.

Mikhail Ulyanov’s tweet that was later deleted

Nevertheless, Oleg Nikolenkoa spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, echoed the publication and also responded on Twitter: “ Russian Ambassador Mikhail Ulyanov calls for the elimination of the Ukrainian nation. This genocidal language must not be tolerated “.

And I add: “We call on the entire diplomatic community in Vienna to boycott Ulyanov and declare him persona non grata.”.

Russia’s Ambassador Mikhail Ulyanov is calling for the elimination of the Ukrainian nation. This genocidal language must not be tolerated. We call on the entire diplomatic community in Vienna to boycott Ulyanov, and on the host country, Austria – to declare him persona non grata. pic.twitter.com/tbCTW4dU6s — Oleg Nikolenko (@OlegNikolenko_) August 20, 2022

These sayings were given on the day in which at least nine people, including four children, were injured after a Russian bombardment in Voznesensknot far from a nuclear power plant in the Mikolaiv region of southern Ukraine, the regional governor reported.

“All the children are in serious condition.“, wrote Vitaly Kim on Telegram, adding that a girl lost an eye in the attack.

Voznesensk, with about 30,000 inhabitants, is approximately 20 kilometers from the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant and about 70 kilometers from Mikolaiv, in the south of the country.

The bombardment hit a residential building and several housesspecified the state service for emergency situations on Facebook.

The Mikolaiv region, which regularly suffers from violent Russian shelling, borders Jerson, which has been almost totally occupied by Moscow troops since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

“Voznesensk. The terrorist country called Russia attacked a residential building”, denounced the head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, Andrei Iermak.

“Our task is to ensure that not only the current generation of Russians are held accountable, but also their children and grandchildren. Russia will pay for everything,” he added.

The Ukrainian army indicated in turn on Telegram that it had shot down four Russian Kalibr-type cruise missiles near the city of Dnipro (central west) launched from the Black Sea.

And in Russian-occupied Melitopol, exiled mayor Ivan Fedorov reported on Telegram that the Ukrainians had bombed a Russian military base.

