Vladimir Putin’s troop deployment in Belarus reignites Ukrainian fears of an attack from the north

The announcement that Belarus will conduct live-fire exercises and anti-aircraft guided missile launches as part of a new joint military force with Russia sparked concern in Ukraine, stoking fears of a possible attack from the north that seeks to disrupt corridors used to transport Western-supplied weapons across the country.

The Belarusian Defense Ministry in an announcement Monday that the country will host a total of 9,000 Russian soldiers and 170 tanks as part of a new joint Russian-Belarussian military force.

The Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenkoa close ally of the Russian president Vladimir Putinannounced the formation of the new force last week. He said that was being created in response to Ukraine planning an attack on its ex-Soviet neighbor in the north. Lukashenko did not provide any evidence to support his claim, while Ukraine has vehemently denied the allegations.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko (REUTERS/Sputnik/Kremlin/Mikhail Metzel)

Moscow has used Belarus as a stage for its full-scale invasion and regular rocket attacks, but the Belarusian troops have not been directly involved in Russia’s war effort in Ukraine.

However, there is a precedent that worries kyiv: little Before the February 24 invasion, Russian troops arrived in Belarus for what Moscow described as military exercises.prior to launch cross-border attacks against kyivin an offensive that failed miserably thanks to the Ukrainian resistance.

An eventual offensive from the north could open a new front complicated for kyiv at a time when the Ukrainian army is conducting offensives in the east and south while pushing back Russian forces in parts of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia

FILE IMAGE. Joint military exercises of the Armed Forces of Russia and Belarus in the Brest Region, Belarus (REUTERS)

According to Belarusian officials, Russia will send about 170 tanks, up to 200 armored fighting vehicles and up to a hundred artillery pieces and mortars. to the southern border of the country.

Up to 9,000 Russian soldiers will be added to the military team that the Kremlin will send to Belarus to form a Russian-Belarussian “regional grouping”.

Belarusian Deputy Defense Minister for International Military Cooperation Colonel Valeri Revenko said the Russian units will be deployed in four training ranges in eastern and central Belarus.

The forces of the regional group will carry out “tactical exercises” on Belarusian territory with “live fire and anti-aircraft missile launches”.

“Military units of the formations are planned to be deployed to four training camps of the Republic of Belarus in the eastern and central part of the country, after which they will begin to conduct combat training activities,” the official was quoted as saying. Interfax.

FILE PHOTO: A Russian Su-30SM fighter during joint exercises with the Belarusian air forces (REUTERS)

Belarusian military officials insisted that the force was being created for defensive purposes only.

Defense Minister, Viktor Jreninstressed that the regional grouping has already begun to unfold carry out tasks for military defense of the State Union in order to protect “the entire perimeter of the borders” Belarusian-Russian forces in the Eastern European Collective Security Region.

On Saturday, the Belarusian military command indicated that the first trains with Russian soldiers have already arrived in the country, while on Sunday it confirmed the presence of Russian planes that will join the group.

As Russian soldiers deployed in Belarus, Belarusian authorities arrested at least four activists whom they accused of planning terrorist attacks to sabotage the operation.

