Vladimir Putin’s War Is Failing: The West Should Help It Fail Faster

A Russian national flag lies on the ground near a destroyed Russian tank, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in the city of Izium, recently liberated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the Kharkiv region, on September 14, 2022. (Reuters)

One of the many excuses he has given Vladimir Putin to invade the neighboring country is that Ukraine y Russia son “one nation”, which should be united under his benign rule. “Do you still think that?”, asked the president of Ukrainewhile his troops swept thousands of Russian invaders from the province of Kharkiv this week. The triumphant sarcasm of Volodymyr Zelensky it was justified. The counteroffensive of Kharkivwhich began on September 5, marks the most dramatic Russian setback since Putin abandoned his effort to take Kyivthe Ukrainian capital, at the end of March.

Its importance is not only liberation of 6,000 square kilometers of territory in a few days, more than Russia had won in the previous five months. Nor is it that Ukraine has seized the tanks, weapons and ammunition boxes that the Russian soldiers left behind in their disorderly flight. Ukraine it has also recovered two transport hubs, Izyum y Kupyanskwhat Russia he needs if he wants to complete his conquest of the region of the donbas and integrate it into Russia. the plans of Putin to organize falsereferendums” on the annexation of the occupied parts of the south and east of Ukraine are now on hold, since Ukraine counterattacks in both zones. Predictions in war are always risky, but it seems the tide has turned. The Russian occupation is being held at bay everywhere, and Ukraine is gradually – and sometimes suddenly – rolling it back.

The advances of Ukraine on the battlefield they rely on two pillars: material and men. In terms of material, it has an increasing advantage. USA and other friendly countries have sent rockets with enough range and precision to change the conditions of combat. Ukraine can reliably see and attack enemy ammunition depots, command centers and logistics nodes that are far from the front lines; Russia can not. The alleged air superiority of Russia has been suppressed by mobile air defenses. And while Russia is depleting its stockpiles of weapons, those of Ukraine are becoming more abundant and powerful, as the superior teams of the I’LL TAKE replace their old team Warsaw pact.

The advantage of Ukraine in terms of workforce it is also growing. The original invasion force of Mr. Putinof 200,000 people, was never big enough to occupy Ukraine. (He imagined, apparently, that the Ukrainian opposition would necessarily collapse). The losses of Russia they have been terrible; according to an estimate, between 70,000 and 80,000 of its soldiers have been killed or wounded. Despite raiding prisons and offering huge bonuses, Putin have difficulty replacing them.

Ukraine, on the contrary, has its entire adult male population. Their morale is through the roof and, thanks in part to the I’LL TAKE, are well equipped and increasingly better trained. They will only gain in confidence as Russia wobble. They fight for their homes and their fellow citizens. The Russian troops fight for a mass of lies: that Ukraine It is directed by “nazis”, which poses a threat to Russiathat his people want to be “released” by Russia. Mr. Putin could, in theory, order a general mobilization and force many more young Russians to fight; but he knows this would be wildly unpopular, and so he hasn’t done it yet. Even if he did, it would take many months to recruit, train, equip, and deploy the reluctant and terrified reinforcements.

the victory of Ukraine It is not yet certain, but a way is glimpsed. evict Russia completely of Ukraine it will be difficult. It will mean expelling her from the territory where she is much better entrenched and organized than in Kharkiv. A general collapse of Russian forces cannot be ruled out, but it is unlikely.

Therefore, West should reinforce success. Ukraine it has shown that it can use western weapons to take back territory; The West should send better ones, like longer-range attack munitions for launchers HIMARS that have proven to be so effective, and that I was previously hesitant to supply. To prevent an escalation, the advanced weapons of the I’LL TAKE should not be fired at Russia; surely Ukraine will comply rather than alienate its arms supplier. You will also need a reliable flow of ammunition for future offensives and armored vehicles to move forces quickly. The West should also consider what Ukraine might need next year, and greatly expand the scale of training of Ukrainian troops abroad.

The momentum in war can be self-sufficient. If Ukrainians in occupied cities believe that the invaders are there to stay, some may end up acquiescing or even collaborating.. If they believe that the Russians will be expelled in a few months, they will have the opposite incentive: those who resist will expect to be on the winning side; collaborators, be locked up. So the more stolen land you lose Russiathe more difficult it will be to keep the rest.

All the more reason why Europa resist the energy blackmail of Putin. Since cutting off Russian gas supplies, European governments have vowed to do everything they can to keep their citizens from freezing this winter, even as they search for alternative energy supplies around the world. Policy details can be discussed, but the main thing is to maintain solidarity despite the pain.

Meanwhile, Mr. Putin is experiencing the first cracks in his carefully cultivated aura of invincibility.. She has quelled most of the dissent, but unrest is coming to the fore. The voices of the hawks criticize the conduct of the war. Ramzan Kadyrova fearsome Chechen warlord whose men have fought and terrorized the Ukrainians, has called the situation on the ground “amazing”. A nationalist on Russian television tactfully suggested that Mr. Putin he had been ill-advised. Some brave local politicians from Moscow y St. Petersburg have come to ask for the resignation of the man from the Kremlin.

The Russian economy has weathered sanctions better than expected, but it is slowly stalling and energy prices that benefited Russia have fallen. The West should try to open a gap between the regime and the Russian people. Western leaders should stress that their dispute is with Mr. Putin, not with his subjects. Western countries should welcome Russian defectors, especially the more educated ones. Russians serving the regime, on the other hand, should be denied visas. Hopefully, the Russian elite will eventually tire of isolationjust as his security forces tire of being pushed into an unwinnable war by a tyrant with delusions of historical grandeur. Russia You can end this conflict whenever you want. But peace will not be on the terms that Mr. Putin originally envisioned. ■

