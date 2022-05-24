VLC allows you to watch DTT with IPTV lists, but also to record the programs you want: it’s that easy to do it

Not only from our TV we can access the DTT television channels. Thanks to the advancement of streaming, for years it has been possible to watch live TV channels from our own computer or mobile devices. Each network facilitates this thanks to its own website, in addition to the rise of FAST services like Pluto TV and the like. Nevertheless, there is an acquaintance who still gets a lot of use out of it: the IPTV.

Playing content through IPTV lists is nothing new. In fact, for free DTT channels we can also make use of these IPTV lists and a player like VLC and thus see the channels live. In addition to the large number of options that this well-known player houses, also includes a recording function, which allows us to store all the content of television channels on our computer. In this article we will show you how to do it.

How to import an IPTV list to VLC

There are countless IPTV lists that can be accessed from VLC or any similar player, many of them even paid and drawing a blurred line between what is legal and what is not. However, for free DTT channels we can use the lists offered by TDTChannels. This website allows us to view DTT channels easilyor download an IPTV list with some of its channels.





To download the list, we just have to go to the TDTChannels section where it says ‘Lists’ and download the URL in M3U8 format, as you can see in the image. We can also insert the URL that appears in the description of the list from VLC itself through Media > Open Network Location > Network.





Once the IPTV list is ported in our player, we see that if we right click and go to ‘playlist’, we will have all the channels available. Keep in mind that the list uses those open channels that are free and available for playback through IPTV, so they may seem somewhat scarce to us. However, we can find many other lists online, like this one, which includes more than 1,500 channels.

How to record a channel from VLC





After having selected the channel that we want to see, we will only have to start the recording. This is very simple, since we will only have to click on the ‘Record’ icon, which is the red dot that we can see on the toolbar. This option can also be found in Playback > Record. When we want to stop the recording, just press the button again and it will automatically be saved on the computer.





By default, the recordings are saved in our user’s videos folder on the system, ie in ‘C:\Users\your username\Videos’. To change this, all we have to do is go to Tools > Preferences > Input / Codecs and modify the path in the blank where it says ‘Recording folder or filename’.

The recordings will be saved in MP4 format, and within the mentioned route we can also modify the quality of it. Actually, VLC is taking a video through the screenshot, so the PC is using CPU/GPU resources to decode and thus store the content.