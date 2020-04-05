VMA And Grammy Winner Pink Had Coronavirus. Now She’s Donating A Ton Of Money

Go away a Remark
It looks like the coronavirus’ impression on the leisure trade – and the world as an entire – is rising by the day. Not solely has the pandemic led to a variety of delays within the movie and TV spheres over the previous few weeks, however it’s additionally led to a variety of high-profile movie star diagnoses. The most recent to affix this listing is pop singer Pink and, now that she’s recovered, she’s hoping to help in combating the virus.
Pink revealed on Twitter that each she and her son examined optimistic for the coronavirus. Fortunately, the 2 have been examined once more a number of days later and the outcomes for each have been adverse. The singer supplied a number of particulars on what her and her household have been as much as when the preliminary analysis occurred:
Two weeks in the past my three-year outdated son, Jameson, and I have been displaying signs of COVID-19. Fortuitously, our major care doctor had entry to check and I examined optimistic. My household was already sheltering at residence and continued to take action for the final two weeks following the instruction of our physician. Just some days in the past we have been re-tested and at the moment are fortunately adverse.
In her two-part letter, Pink additionally expressed disappointment with the shortage of obtainable assessments for the general public and revealed that she’s going to be making two large donations, considered one of which is a tribute to somebody very near her:
In an effort to assist the healthcare professionals who’re battling on the frontlines day by day, I’m donating $500,00 to the Temple College Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mom, Judy Moore, who labored there for 18 yars within the Cardiomyopathy and Coronary heart Transplant Heart. Moreover, I’m donating $500,000 to the Metropolis of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Disaster Fund.
Lastly, Pink ended the message by thanking healthcare professionals and people in search of to assist struggle off the coronavirus pandemic.
The impression Pink’s donation may have goes with out saying, however to see her give a lot for this trigger is heartwarming to see And she’s not the primary movie star to present cash within the hopes of beating COVID-19. X-Males star James McAvoy donated over $300,000 to assist purchase protecting gear for workers of the Nationwide Well being Service. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees additionally dedicated to giving $5 million to the town of New Orleans to assist with coronavirus restoration.
The coronavirus pandemic has completely created a interval of uncertainty for a big a part of the world, however it additionally appears to be bringing out the perfect in so many individuals. We are able to solely hope this can be a pattern that catches on, because the world continues to take care of this virus. Hold checking in with CinemaBlend for extra updates relating to COVID-19’s impression on the leisure world.
