Vocal for Local: These are ‘Desi’ Ganesh ji, this lady artist made sculptures made of cow dung, easily …

new Delhi: Till now there was possession of Chinese idols in the market. People also used to buy Chinese idols, but the situation seems to be changing. People are insisting on buying only things made in India. Statues of Ganesha are also one of them. Sculptures are being made locally in different ways in the country itself. Also Read – BJP MLA gave mantra to deal with coronavirus, said- cow urine, cow dung can be treated

In Indore, Madhya Pradesh, a lady artist has made such sculptures, which are getting much praise. These idols are made from cow dung, not from clay or anything else, but it is not known that the idols are made from cow dung. Keeping in mind the environment, an artist has created eco friendly sculptures. Also Read – Farmers should use cow dung and cow urine in farming: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

She states that “We have made idols of Ganesha with cow dung. These sculptures are easily immersed. Will dissolve easily in water, while the rest of the idols contain chemical, which is very harmful to get. She says that ‘Self-reliant India’ and ‘Vocal for local’ have come, people are encouraging me a lot. ‘ Also Read – Ganesh Visarjan 2018: Ganapati likes this special aarti, must sing before immersion