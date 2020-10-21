“Voice 4” Confirmed To Be In The Works For Next Year

Prepare for a fourth season of OCN’s “Voice”!

On October 19, information retailers reported that “Voice” was within the technique of casting for its upcoming fourth season, which was aiming for a premiere in June of subsequent 12 months.

Later that day, OCN formally confirmed that the favored drama is scheduled to return for an additional season in 2021, however that its premiere date has not but been set in stone.

A consultant of the community said, “A brand new season of the drama ‘Voice’ is scheduled to air subsequent 12 months,” earlier than including, “The concrete particulars haven’t but been determined.”

“Voice,” which aired its first season in 2017, revolves round an emergency name heart and the workers who try to struggle crime utilizing the restricted info from the pressing calls they obtain.

Are you excited to see “Voice” return for an additional season?

In the meantime, watch the primary season of the drama with English subtitles under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)