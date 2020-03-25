Volkswagen converted its iconic 1960s bus into an electric concept car to distract us all

Volkswagen has an concept for a model new thought vehicle that — take a deep breath — has not something to do with the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the German company unveiled its very electrical thought for its subsequent expertise of microbuses: The e-BULLI, a remodeled 1966 T1 Samba Bus, is totally electrical, nevertheless delightfully retro. This particular remodeled kind used to be in-built Hannover, Germany and in a previous existence would cruise alongside the roads of California. Now, it’d most likely transfer 124 miles on a single worth with its 45 kWh-lithium ion battery. (At the back of the bus’ once more license plate you’ll give you the option to to discover the charging port.)

The T1(typically referred to as a Type 1) bus’ innards look very different from its ’60s glory days, as its internal is sort of modern with wood flooring and a model new paint course of. The eight-seater has a digital present (with particulars about fluctuate, important for an electrical vehicle), nevertheless nonetheless maintains a lot of its analog vibes. It should seem to be a straightforward retro radio inside the entrance, nevertheless there’s a hearty dose of tech packed in with Bluetooth and USB connectivity. You’ll give you the option to even connect the auto to a Volkswagen cell app. Study additional…

Additional about Electrical Automobiles, Evs, Volkswagen, Concept Car, and Tech

