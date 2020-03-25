General News

Volkswagen converted its iconic 1960s bus into an electric concept car to distract us all

March 25, 2020
2 Min Read

Volkswagen converted its iconic 1960s bus into an electric concept car to distract us all

Volkswagen has an concept for a model new thought vehicle that — take a deep breath — has not something to do with the coronavirus pandemic. 

On Tuesday, the German company unveiled its very electrical thought for its subsequent expertise of microbuses: The e-BULLI, a remodeled 1966 T1 Samba Bus, is totally electrical, nevertheless delightfully retro. This particular remodeled kind used to be in-built Hannover, Germany and in a previous existence would cruise alongside the roads of California. Now, it’d most likely transfer 124 miles on a single worth with its 45 kWh-lithium ion battery. (At the back of the bus’ once more license plate you’ll give you the option to to discover the charging port.)

The T1(typically referred to as a Type 1) bus’ innards look very different from its ’60s glory days, as its internal is sort of modern with wood flooring and a model new paint course of. The eight-seater has a digital present (with particulars about fluctuate, important for an electrical vehicle), nevertheless nonetheless maintains a lot of its analog vibes. It should seem to be a straightforward retro radio inside the entrance, nevertheless there’s a hearty dose of tech packed in with Bluetooth and USB connectivity. You’ll give you the option to even connect the auto to a Volkswagen cell app.  Study additional…

Additional about Electrical Automobiles, Evs, Volkswagen, Concept Car, and Tech

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment