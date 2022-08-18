Volodimir Zelensky asked the UN to ensure the safety of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

A soldier with a Russian flag on his uniform stands guard near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar (REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko)
The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky called on the United Nations to ensure security at the Zaporizhzhia power plantwhere increased fighting has raised fears of a nuclear incident.

“The UN must guarantee the security of this strategic object, its demilitarization and the complete liberation of Russian troops”Zelensky said in a statement after meeting with the UN chief, Anthony Guterresin Lviv.

Zelensky receiving Antonio Guterres in Lviv
The Ukrainian leader also criticized “deliberate” Russian attacks on the facility.

