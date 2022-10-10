Volodimir Zelensky assured that Ukraine is not intimidated by Russian bombing throughout the country

One of the places attacked in Kiev (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky assured on Monday that his country does not feel “intimidated” due to the bombings carried out by Russia, which affected important energy infrastructures and caused at least eleven deaths.

“Ukraine cannot be intimidated. It can’t be, because it’s joined. Ukraine cannot be stopped,” Zelensky said in a video posted on social media, promising “even more painful” fighting for Russian troops at the front.

Zelensky condemned the attacks that Russia has launched on several Ukrainian cities, calling them “typical terrorist tactic”while maintaining that the bombings were intended to “instill fear”.

In this sense, he maintained that the Kremlin is lying in assuring that it has reached “all the planned goals”: “They lie, as always. Look at their ‘real targets’, the intersection in kyiv where I am. That is the goal”, emphasized Zelensky, showing in a video a normal street in the Ukrainian capital.

Likewise, the President of Ukraine pointed out that, of the 84 Russian missiles launched against Ukrainian territory, 43 have been shot down. In addition, of 24 Russian drones, 13 have been shot down.

The consequences of the Russian attack (REUTERS / Vladyslav Musiienko)

However, he said that the security forces are doing “everything possible” to restore the normal production and supply of electricity, arguing that electricity is necessary in all families, regardless of “any manifestation of Russian terror.”

After the Russian bombardments on Monday, the Cherniyev, Sumy, Lviv, Ternopil, Dnipropetrovsk and kyiv regions suffered partial or total power outages.

“We need energy to reach all our homes, in all areas,” said Zelensky, who called on Ukrainians to consume “reasonable electricity.”

A building where civilians lived was destroyed in kyiv (REUTERS / Gleb Garanich)

“There are hours of peak load on the power system: from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. I ask you very much, please, at this time, consume electricity in such a way that you do not overload the power system. Postpone washing, ironing, repair and use of other electrical appliances that consume a lot of energy from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.,” the President of Ukraine requested.

