Volodimir Zelensky visited the territories reconquered from Russia thanks to the counteroffensive in Kharkiv

President of Ukraine Volodimir Zelenskiy poses for a photo with Ukrainian servicemen while visiting the city of Izium, recently liberated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the Kharkiv region

the ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, traveled this Wednesday to Izium, a city of strategic value in the Kharkiv region (this in his first visit to the territories reconquered from the Russians thanks to this month’s counter-offensive.

Zelensky “participated” in the Ukrainian flag-raising ceremony, the 25th Airborne Brigade said on Facebook, posting photos of the president in Izium.

A Ukrainian serviceman attends a national flag-raising ceremony in the city of Izium, recently liberated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

“Our blue and yellow flag is already flying over Izium”said the Ukrainian president on his Telegram account, in a message accompanied by a photograph of him with soldiers deployed in that city.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenskiy sings a national anthem as he attends a national flag-raising ceremony during his visit to the city of Izium, recently liberated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the Kharkiv region

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian National Police in the region of Kharkiv denounced this Tuesday that the Russian troops would have organized “torture camps” in the city of Balaklia after Ukraine recaptured the town in recent days following its counteroffensive in the east of the country.

This was expressed by the head of the National Police Investigation Department ukrainian in Kharkiv, Sergey Bolvinovin a statement, in which he pointed to the evidence that the Russian Army would have used the basements of some buildings as a prison and as a place to torture certain locals.

“During the occupation, the Russians always held at least 40 people captive, feeding them twice a day and nothing else. They were looking through local collaborators for those who served or had relatives in the Ukrainian secret services,” he explained. Bolvinov.

Likewise, the Russian military would have been looking for people who had helped the Ukrainian Army at the front, according to the head of the Police Investigation Department in Kharkiv.

President of Ukraine Volodimir Zelenskiy visits the city of Izium, recently liberated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Likewise, the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom considered this Tuesday that Russia could need years to be able to “rebuild” the army that was assigned to face a hypothetical war against NATO troops.

In the latest part of military intelligence, Defense reveals that “elements of the forces of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who have withdrawn from the Kharkiv region during the past week, they belonged to the Russian military regiment called the First Guards Tank Army, which is subordinate to the Western Military District”.

President of Ukraine Volodimir Zelenskiy listens to Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of ground forces in the city of Izium recently liberated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

That army, according to the report posted today on Twitter, “already suffered severe casualties in the first phase of the invasion and had not been fully reconstituted before the Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv.”

It is also about “one of the most prestigious Russian armies, assigned to the defense of Moscow and intended to carry out a counteroffensive in the event of a war with NATO forces”.

Zelenskiy poses for a group photo with service members in the city of Izium recently liberated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Now what has been “severely degraded,” Russian conventional forces designed to counter the Western alliance “have been seriously weakened” and “will likely take years to rebuild their capabilities.”

The report notes that this comes at a time when Ukraine has retaken part of the northeastern territory in recent days.

(With information from AFP)

