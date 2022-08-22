Volodimir Zelensky warned Russia about prosecuting Ukrainian captives in Mariupol: ‘If it goes ahead there will be no more negotiations’

Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine

Volodimir Zelensky announced this Monday that “There will be no more talks” with Russia if its authorities hold a “show trial” of Ukrainian captives in the occupied city of Mariupol.

“Our country’s reaction will be absolutely clear. If this despicable trial takes place, if our people are brought to this stage in violation of all agreements, all international norms, if there is abuse… This will be the line beyond which any negotiation is impossible. Russia will isolate itself from the negotiations. There will be no more conversations. Our state has said it all.” warned the Ukrainian president in his usual evening speech.

The president indicated that, according to media reports, “in Mariupol the stage is being set for an absolutely disgusting and absurd show trial of the Ukrainian defenders, of our warriors who are held captive by the occupiers.”

He added that all Ukraine’s partners have been informed about what “the terrorist state can prepare for this week”when the 180th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine has passed.

Zelensky stressed that this week is the “main holiday, the holiday of Ukraine – Independence Day”, which is celebrated on August 24.

He also stressed that after six months “of such a brutal war, we will celebrate our independence in our land and in our capital.”

Zelensky denounced that “one of the main objectives of Russian terrorists” is to hit the feelings of the Ukrainians. “Torturing people, all those who suffer the greatest pain, the greatest difficulties, is one of the terrible means of pressure, which has become commonplace for Russia,” said the Ukrainian ruler.

The head of state had already warned on Saturday that Russia could try to do something “particularly cruel” in the framework of the celebrations for Ukraine’s Independence Day.

“We must be aware that this week Russia may try to do something particularly disgusting, something particularly cruel”, while noting that it would be “as in any other week during these six months, Russia did the same thing all the time: disgusting and cruel”. .

Zelensky denounced that one of the “key tasks of the enemy is to humiliate us, the Ukrainians, devalue our abilities, our heroes, sow despair, fear, sow conflict.”

The president added that this year is “really special”, considering that “you can literally feel in the air of Crimea that the occupation there is temporary and that Ukraine is coming back.

With information from EFE

