Volodymyr Zelenskiy: ‘My White House invitation? I was told it’s being prepared’

The TV comic grew to change into maverick Ukrainian chief on Putin, vitality and Trump’s impeachment

What’s the difference between participating in a president on show and being one in precise existence? Not so much, according to Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the one that’s completed every.

“It’s very similar,” he says, his compact physique engulfed by the use of a inexperienced leather-based armchair in his opulent presidential workplace. Then he alters his ideas: in fact, the true exercise lasts a complete 5 years, and is derived with a methods greater demanding conditions than can fit into one season of a television show. “It’s true there are additional points. They’re catastrophic. They appear, I’m sorry to say, like zits on an 18-year-old youngster. You don’t know the place they’ll pop up, or when.” The 42-year-old speaks in his native Russian, his expressive face switching from boyish amusement to tortured fear in a flash.

