Voltage Boards ‘Per Tutta La Vita’ From ‘Excellent Strangers’ Team

Voltage Photos is launching worldwide gross sales on the EFM on Italian romantic comedy “Per Tutta La Vita” (“For All Life”), from the writer-director crew behind international hit “Excellent Strangers.”

“Strangers,” a dramedy involving cellphones and private secrets and techniques, grossed over $31 million domestically and spawned remakes in a dozen territories together with France, Germany, Spain, Greece and South Korea. In complete, these remakes have grossed an estimated complete $270 million worldwide. An Arabic adaptation is at the moment taking pictures.

“For All Life” activates 4 {couples} who uncover that their marriages are now not legitimate as a result of they had been all carried out by a fraudulent priest. “Are they going to say the massive ‘sure’ as soon as once more, or will they use this excuse to run away from their marriage?,” reads the synopsis.

Paolo Costella, who co-wrote “Excellent Strangers,” directed this ensemble pic with “Strangers” director Paolo Genovese and Antonella Lattanzi. “For All Life” is co-produced by Marco Belardi by way of his Lotus Manufacturing, a Leone Movie Group firm, with pubcaster RAI’s RAI Cinema unit. RAI Cinema will distribute the movie in Italy.

“For All Life,” which is now in post-production, options an all-star Italian forged comprising Claudia Gerini (“Suburra”), Filippo Nigro (“Medici”), Carolina Crescentini (“Bastards of Pizzofalcone”) and Fabio Volo.

“This unbelievable filmmaking crew from ‘Excellent Strangers’ have a confirmed document in creating tales which have profound resonance and common enchantment,” mentioned Voltage president and COO Jonathan Deckter in an announcement.

“We’re thrilled that our longtime associates at Leone and our new associates at Lotus have entrusted us with sharing ‘Per Tutta La Vita’ with our worldwide companions and stay up for serving to maximize the potential of this particular movie by means of each conventional gross sales and naturally remakes – however extra on that later,” he added.

Voltage can also be launching gross sales at EFM on one other Italian title from Leone Movie Group with worldwide market potential, English-language teen romance “Time Is Up,” starring Bella Thorne and Italian pop star Benjamin Mascolo, directed by Elisa Amoruso (“Chiara Ferragni – Unposted”).