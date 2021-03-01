Voltage Pictures Rolls Out Sales on Margate House’s ‘No Man’s Land’

Oscar-winning “Harm Locker” producer-sales company Voltage Pictures has rolled out gross sales on one among its key titles at subsequent week’s European Movie Market, Conor Allyn’s thriller “No Man’s Land.”

Set in modern-day Guanajuato and starring Jake Allyn, Frank Grillo, Andie MacDowell, George Lopez, Alex MacNicoll and Jorge A. Jimenez, “No Man’s Land” was launched within the U.S. by IFC Movies on Jan. 22, opening on over 250 screens and bowing as No. 2 for brand new releases and No. 3 for impartial streaming movies on iTunes.

Worldwide gross sales on “No Man’s Land” embody the U.Ok. (Signature), Australia and New Zealand (Rialto), Italy (Leone) and pay TV Asia (Fox/Disney). Voltage has additionally closed Benelux (Simply Media), Portugal (Cinemundo), Center East (Entrance Row) and South Africa (Filmfinity).

Directed by Conor Allyn from a screenplay by Jake Allyn co-written by David Barraza, the thriller follows Jackson’s as he goes on the run into Mexico after he unintentionally shoots an immigrant on his dad or mum’s ranch within the border area of Texas dubbed “no man’s land.”

The movie was shot in what Voltage describes as a “wildly dramatic” Guanajuato.

“No Man’s Land” is produced by Rob Allyn and sons Conor Allyn and Jake Allyn below their Margate Home Movies banner.

Margate Home manufacturing credit additionally soak up “Fringe of the World,” a Samuel Goldwyn Movies U.S. pickup, and Netflix’s award-winning drama “I’m No Longer Right here,” Mexico’s 2021 Oscar submission that was just lately chosen for the Academy’s greatest worldwide characteristic shortlist.