Vote casting underway for ninth segment of Panchayat elections in Bihar, lengthy queues at polling stations, firing in Nalanda, LIVE Updates

Bihar Panchayat Election 2021: The counting of votes for the ninth segment of Panchayat elections in Bihar is happening from 7 am these days. Vote casting is being held these days in 875 panchayats of 35 districts of the state. The queues of electorate at polling cubicles are noticed getting longer since morning. On the similar time, right through the vote casting, there was firing in Hilsa of Nalanda during which a early life has been injured. Overdue night time in Harsiddhi of East Champaran, in an try to intimidate and affect the electorate, the brother of Mukhiya Rajendra Pandey in Hasuahan Manikpur Panchayat entered Dadan Prasad’s area in Sareya village past due within the night time and took him hostage. 7,754 polling stations were arrange for vote casting for this segment, out of which 554 polling stations are Naxal affected.Additionally Learn – Bihar Panchayat Election Effects Highlights: Test the result of the eighth segment of Panchayat elections, know who gained and who misplaced from the place..

There was large deployment of safety forces on the polling stations. The 9th segment of polling will get started from 7 am and can proceed until 5 pm. Allow us to tell that the vote casting for Panchayat elections in Bihar is being held in 11 levels. The counting of votes for the 9th segment can be hung on December 01 and 02. Additionally Learn – Bihar Panchayat Election 2021: 8th segment of polling continues, election employee killed in Nalanda, firing in Buxar-Siwan, LIVE Updates

LIVE Updates

Firing in Gulni village situated in Hilsa’s Hilsa, Nalanda, a tender guy is claimed to be injured, he has been referred to Patna.

Ram Vilas Paswan’s first spouse Rajkumari Devi voted in Khagaria’s Alauli block.

– Polling for Panchayat elections began amidst tight safety in 10 panchayats of Ariyari block of Sheikhpura. Lengthy queues of electorate had been noticed at many polling stations at 7.30 am.

Citizens’ queues are getting longer on the cubicles.

A 105 12 months previous girl additionally got here to vote at sales space quantity 21 of Chatia Chintamanpur Panchayat of Areraj block of East Champaran.

j Vote casting used to be disrupted because of EVM malfunction at sales space quantity 258 of Olha Mehta Tola Panchayat of Harsiddhi block of East Champaran. There used to be additionally a criticism of EVM malfunction at polling station quantity 240.

Within the Hasuahan Manikpur Panchayat of Harsiddh block space of ​​East Champaran, the brother of Mukhiya Rajendra Pandey entered Dadan Prasad’s area in Sareya village past due within the night time and took him hostage.

Vote casting can be held in Naxal-affected Chandan and Fullidumar blocks of Banka district most effective until 3 pm.

MLC Ghanshyam Thakur solid his vote at sales space quantity 403 in Ramnagar village of Benipatti, Madhubani.

Know the place vote casting is going down in 35 districts these days.

Patna (Fatuha, Bakhtiyarpur)

Buxar (Brahmapur)

Rohtas (Dinara, Suryapura)

Nalanda (Bind, Hilsa)

Kaimur (Aghora)

Bhojpur (Gadhani, Koilwar)

Gaya (Manpur, Paraiya, Nagar)

Nawada (Narhat, Hisua)

Aurangabad (Haspura)

Saran (Chhapra Sadar, Ekma)

Siwan (Bhagwanpur Haat, Woodnbiganj)

Gopalganj (Gopalganj, Singhwalia)

Vaishali (Patepur)

Muzaffarpur (Paru)

East Champaran (Areraj, Paharpur, Harsiddhi)

West Champaran (Nautan, Bairia)

Sitamarhi (avoidance)

Sheohar (Piprahi)

Darbhanga (Hanumannagar, Singhwada)

Madhubani (Benipatti, Gourd)

Samastipur (Warisnagar, Kalyanpur)

Supaul (Kisanpur)

Saharsa (Mahishi)

Madhepura (Udakishunganj)

Kishanganj (Pothiha)

Purnia (YC)

Katihar (Kadwan)

Araria (Sikti)

Lakhisarai (Barhia)

Sheikhpura (Ariyari)

Begusarai (Sahebpurkamal, Samo Akha Qurha)

Khagaria (Alauli, District Sector No. 1 & 2)

Munger (Munger Sadar)

Bhagalpur (Pirpainti)

Banka (Fullidumar, Chandan)