Vote for the best Doctor Who series of the modern era – Group 2

Our search for the best modern Doctor Who series continues, and this time it’s a giant one – incumbent Time Lord Jodie Whittaker’s unique series in opposition to fan-favourite Doctor David Tennant’s first 12 months in the position.

Sure, that’s proper – in our second grouping we’ve bought series two up in opposition to series 11, and it’s as much as you to determine which is able to undergo to the subsequent spherical of voting.

Do the travels of Ten and Rose nonetheless have a spot firmly in your coronary heart(s)? Or are the preliminary adventures of the TARDIS “fam” the solely technique to go? Vote now and make your selection – or, if you would like extra of a reminder of what went on in every series, take a look at our brief recaps beneath.

Series two

Following in the footsteps of Christopher Eccleston can’t have been simple, however David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor made it seem like a doddle as he and Rose (Billie Piper) travelled by means of time and area, battling alternate-universe Cybermen, clockwork droids, werewolves, Krillitane and (of course) just a few Daleks.

And has there ever been a extra heartbreaking Who second than the Doctor and Rose’s separation in series finale Doomsday? If there’s, we don’t suppose we might deal with it.

Series eleven

Jodie Whittaker burst by means of the roof of a prepare carriage and onto the screens of the nation in her record-breaking opening episode.

Whether or not she was battling tooth-faced baddies, visiting Rosa Parks and King James I or simply taking up Arachnids in the UK, Whittaker’s new Doctor positively made her mark. And little did we all know how necessary that Timeless Baby trace in episode two would change into…

