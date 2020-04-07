Vote for the best Doctor Who series of the modern era – Group 3

The vote to determine Doctor Who’s best ever (modern era) series continues – and this time, it’s a Scottish battle royale.

After inserting Christopher Eccleston in opposition to Peter Capaldi and David Tennant in opposition to Jodie Whittaker, this week’s conflict sees the revived series’ two Scot Docs – David Tennant and Peter Capaldi – pitted in opposition to one another, with Tennant’s 2007 series three up in opposition to Capaldi’s series 10 (which aired precisely a decade later).

However which series will get your vote? Will the Tenth Doctor’s rebound tour of time and house with Martha Jones (Freema Agyeman), the return of the Grasp (John Simm) and all kinds of chameleon arch chicanery win series three the slot in the subsequent spherical?

Or will the Twelfth Doctor’s unconventional tutoring of Invoice (Pearl Mackie), one other Grasp return (or two) and the rise of Nardole squeak series 10 over the end line?

Vote now in the ballot and seal the Docs’ fates – or in the event you favor, try a brief recap of every series under to refresh your reminiscence.

Series 3

Contemporary from the loss of Rose, the Tenth Doctor wasn’t trying for one other travelling companion – however in Martha Jones, he couldn’t assist however discover one other keen recruit.

Over the course of 13 episodes they battled human-Dalek hybrids, Shakespearean witches, twisted alien households, Weeping Angels, Macra and mutated people amongst many different foes.

And for followers of Jodie Whittaker’s most up-to-date episodes, just a few key parts of series three – Judoon searches, chameleon arches and hidden Masters – could linger in the reminiscence somewhat simpler.

Series 10

By the time this series aired we already knew Peter Capaldi was on his method out, however over the course of 12 episodes all of us fell in love with the Twelfth Doctor once more.

Pearl Mackie’s Invoice was an immediate breath of recent air as companion, Matt Lucas’ Nardole added nice comedian aid and the episodes themselves – together with highlights like Oxygen, Skinny Ice, The Pilot and World Sufficient and Time – marked this out as greater than a mere swansong for each Capaldi and showrunner Steven Moffat.

Additionally – multi-Grasp story anybody???

So there’s your reminder – however which series will get your assist? Vote now, and keep in mind – examine again on RadioTimes.com subsequent week for one other spherical.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021