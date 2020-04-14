Vote for the best Doctor Who series of the modern era – Group 4

With one other week, it’s time for the subsequent stage of our ongoing quest to search out the best series of modern Doctor Who – and this time, we’re turning it as much as 11.

Sure, on this week’s ballot we’re asking followers to vote for their favorite out of two very talked-about collections of episodes – David Tennant’s series 4 towards Matt Smith’s series 5, Tenth Doctor vs Eleventh. And earlier than you ask, sure, that does embody David Tennant’s closing assortment of specials, proper up till his regeneration.

So which series will get your vote? Will it’s the closing adventures of the Tenth Doctor with Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) taking over a planet of Ood, Davros, The Vashta Nerada and the Sontarans? Or will it’s the Eleventh Doctor’s adventures with Amy Pond (Karen Gillan) to medieval Venice, a Silurian invasion web site, a World Struggle Two Dalek operation and a nest of Weeping Angels that swings it for you?



</p><section><h2><h2><strong>Which is the best Doctor Who series?</strong></h2></h2></section><section><h2>Series 4</h2></section><section><h3>Series 5</h3></section><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><section><h2><h2><strong>Which is the best Doctor Who series?</strong></h2></h2></section><section><h2>Series 4</h2></section><section><h3>Series 5</h3></section><p> </p><p> </p><p>

Vote now – or, in case you’d like a recap of the series, try beneath.

Series 4 (and specials)

At this stage, David Tennant might in all probability have learn out the telephone e book and nonetheless had hundreds of thousands tuning in – however as an alternative, the departing Tenth Doctor (and showrunner Russell T Davies) turned out some of the strongest NuWho episodes up to now from 2008-2010.

Teaming up with Donna to satisfy Agatha Christie, combat off the Sontarans, change historical past (due to a wierd beetle) and at last battle the Daleks with the complete prolonged Whoniverse, earlier than flying a bus to an alien desert, fleeing water monsters and taking over the Time Lords themselves, the Tenth Doctor undoubtedly went out with a bang.

Series 5

Taking on just some months after Tennant and Davies’ departures, new Doctor Matt Smith and showrunner Steven Moffat had fairly huge converse trainers to fill – however fortunately, series 5 was a triumph.

Investigating mysterious cracks in time, reuniting with Alex Kingston’s River Music, assembly a future Queen of England, Winston Churchill and Vincent Van Gogh (in addition to a couple of Silurians, fish-vampires, Dream Lords and extra), this series had all of it. It’s astonishing they managed to search out time to kickstart the bow tie trend business at the identical time.

Now’s the time to forged your vote! And be part of us again right here subsequent week for one other NuWho face-off…

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021. Need one thing else to look at? Try our full TV Information.