Vote for the best Doctor Who series of the modern era – Group 5

5 weeks in and we’re nonetheless asking followers to vote for their favorite Doctor Who series of the modern (aka post-2005) era – however which two Medical doctors might be battling it out this time?

Nicely, this week the two series going face to face are the sci-fi drama’s most up-to-date AND one from fairly a couple of years in the past, with Jodie Whittaker’s series 12 up in opposition to Matt Smith’s series 7 (together with the specials).

However which series will get your vote? Will it’s the Eleventh Doctor’s last days with Amy and Rory and first adventures with Clara, taking up cyborg gunslingers, Ice Warriors, Daleks, Weeping Angels and Zygons? Or will the Thirteenth Doctor’s clashes with the Grasp, the Cybermen and her personal mysterious previous win over your coronary heart(s)?



Forged your vote right here now and have your say – or, should you want, take a look at a brief abstract of every series beneath earlier than making your selection.

Series 7 (and specials)

Matt Smith’s last, split-up series as the Doctor was full of large moments, from the departure of longstanding companions Amy and Rory (Karen Gillan and Arthur Darvill) and the introduction of Clara (Jenna Coleman) to the smash-hit anniversary particular The Day of the Doctor.

Whether or not he was in search of out Dinosaurs on Spaceships, horrors in northern factories, lethal small cubes or evil Snowmen, the Eleventh Doctor went out in fashion. Simply don’t ask him to put on sand sneakers.

Series 12

After a reasonably standalone first series for Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor, her second run jumped into a brand new gear. Need some returning monsters? Right here’s a military of Cybermen, a gang of Judoon and the Grasp for you. Eager to carry on to the socially acutely aware historicals? Hey to Nikola Tesla, Mary Shelley and Ada Lovelace.

Need large twists and mysteries? Meet Jo Martin’s new Doctor, and a giant new backstory for the series. And with one episode nonetheless coming this winter, there might but be extra to the story…

So there you might have it – two series, each alike in dignity. Vote now for your favorite, and verify again right here subsequent week for the FINAL qualifying face-off…

