Vote for the best Doctor Who series of the modern era – Group One

15 years after Doctor Who returned to our screens in 2005, it’s the excellent time to have a look again at the series’ previous – and over the coming weeks, we’ll be asking the final query for any modern Whovian.

Which is the best series of the modern, post-2005 era?

From Christopher Eccleston’s smash-hit first series all the method by means of to Jodie Whittaker’s present era (through Mr Tennant, Mr Smith and Mr Capaldi), we’ll be asking you to again your absolute favorite run of episodes, starting with weekly series v series play-offs each Monday earlier than heading into extra match-ups down the line.

And this week we’ll be placing the now 15-year-old series one (aka Christopher Eccleston’s first series) towards one other Time Lord introduction, particularly Peter Capaldi’s debut series eight.

You’ll be able to vote for whichever episode you like above, or try a short reminder of each series under.

Series one

Exhausting as it’s to consider now, bringing again Doctor Who in 2005 was a dangerous prospect – however because of sensible scripts from Russell T Davies and plenty of different writers and key central performances by Christopher Eccleston and Billie Piper, series one was an absolute smash-hit.

From the assured opening 45 minutes of Rose, through Dalek reboots, aliens in London and gasoline masks zombies series one launched Doctor Who to a complete new viewers. However does it get your vote all these years later?

Series eight

“Am I man?”

Following Matt Smith’s upbeat Eleventh Doctor with a extra complicated, slicing Time Lord was an enormous threat, however Peter Capaldi’s Doctor ended up turning into one of the most beloved incarnations lately and it began right here.

In series eight we met the new Doctor, went on wild adventures in episodes like Hear, Flatline and Mummy on the Orient Categorical and have been launched to a dastardly new model of the Grasp in Michelle Gomez’ Missy. Not dangerous for a series that needed to observe the 50th anniversary yr!

However which series is your favorite? Vote now, or ceaselessly maintain your peace.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021. Need one thing to observe now? Try our TV information for what’s on this week…