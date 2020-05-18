Vote for the best Doctor Who series of the modern era – the remaining!

After two months, eight match-ups and hundreds of votes, our quest to seek out followers’ favorite modern Doctor Who series has virtually come to a detailed – however which series will take the crown?

Following weeks of voting, Whovians have chosen Doctor Who series one and 4 as their two prime champions, a bookend of showrunner Russell T Davies’ time on the BBC traditional – and now it’s time for the winner to emerge.

Will it’s the 2005 series starring Christopher Eccleston and Billie Piper, which introduced traditional sci-fi motion – together with fan-favourite episodes like The Empty Little one, Dalek and Rose to screens – that will get your vote?

Or Will David Tennant’s grand lap of victory, full of emotion (Rose! Donna! I don’t wanna go!), nice episodes and terrifying monsters take the prime spot?

Properly, it looks like it’s excessive time to seek out out. Vote now in our remaining ballot, and shut this query for ever (or at the least till they make extra Doctor Who) – and if you’d like a extra in-depth reminder of every series, take a look at our guides under.

Series one

Arduous as it’s to consider now, bringing again Doctor Who in 2005 was a dangerous prospect – however because of sensible scripts from Russell T Davies and lots of different writers and key central performances by Christopher Eccleston and Billie Piper, series one was an absolute smash-hit.

From the assured opening 45 minutes of Rose, by way of Dalek reboots, aliens in London and fuel masks zombies series one launched Doctor Who to a complete new viewers. However does it get your vote all these years later?

Series 4 (and specials)

At this stage, David Tennant may most likely have learn out the cellphone ebook and nonetheless had tens of millions tuning in – however as an alternative, the departing Tenth Doctor (and showrunner Russell T Davies) turned out some of the strongest NuWho episodes so far from 2008-2010.

Teaming up with Donna to fulfill Agatha Christie, combat off the Sontarans, change historical past (because of an odd beetle) and eventually battle the Daleks with the complete prolonged Whoniverse, earlier than flying a bus to an alien desert, fleeing water monsters and taking over the Time Lords themselves, the Tenth Doctor undoubtedly went out with a bang.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021