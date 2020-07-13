Vote for the best Marvel movie – semi-final two

As we inch ever nearer to our Marvel match‘s grand last, it’s time to vote in the semi-final – and this time, it’s a Captain America vs Avengers face off.

Whereas (maybe unsurprisingly) the Avengers films have dominated in the match to date, might this be the probability for Chris Evans’ Sentinel of Liberty to sneak away with the win? Or will the world-beating monetary success of Avengers: Endgame convert to sufficient fan votes to steamroll the entire competitors?

In easier phrases, which is healthier: Captain America: The First Avenger or Avengers: Endgame? Purple Cranium or Thanos? Bucky or, er, Ebony Maw? The selection is yours.

Vote now for your favorite above – or, in the event you desire, take a while to mirror and take a look at our reminders of every movie under earlier than selecting your winner (or at the very least, whichever movie you’ll be sending to the last).

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Whereas we’re nonetheless undecided if Cap is technically the first Avenger – Thor is older and Captain Marvel impressed the group title – this World Conflict Two journey was positively a rip-roaring debut for the Sentinel of Liberty.

Introducing Chris Evans’ fan-favourite superhero in addition to sidekick Bucky (Sebastian Stan), The First Avenger powered by way of classic setpieces and tales of derring-do all the solution to a really epic conclusion. A minimum of we now know Steve and Peggy obtained that dance in the finish…

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

What extra is there to be mentioned about Avengers: Endgame? Following on from the epic journey and bleak cliffhanger of Infinity Conflict this sequel had so much to stay as much as, and it greater than delivered. Time journey! Two Thanos-es! Good Hulk! Portals!

And in the event you didn’t shed a tear at Robert Downey Jr’s grand exit, you’ve in all probability obtained an arc reactor for a coronary heart your self.

