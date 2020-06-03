Vote for this year’s BAFTA Must See Moment

Yearly, BAFTA lets you resolve the winner of one in all its prestigious awards.

The Must See Moment gong goes to an iconic snapshot of TV from the final yr that bought everybody speaking. Final yr the prize went to vastly common sequence Bodyguard for the second when Julia Montague (performed by Keeley Hawes) was bombed throughout a speech – a worthy winner on condition that no one was speaking about the rest on the time!

So who will win this yr? Nicely that’s as much as you. Beneath is the shortlist, determined by a bunch of TV journalists, together with writers from RadioTimes.com and the Radio Occasions Journal.

All it’s good to do is vote, and the winner will probably be revealed at this year’s digital ceremony, to be hosted ‘as dwell’ by Richard Ayoade on Friday 31st July from a closed studio.

And the nominees are…

Coronation Avenue: The Dying of Sinead Osbourne

It was heart-breaking to look at, however this scene was the end result of an extremely necessary storyline for Coronation Avenue, which made a big impact. Sinead, performed by Katie McGlynn, died at dwelling after a yr dwelling with cervical most cancers, whereas new husband Daniel (Rob Mallard) had taken a second to learn to their new child son.

Fleabag: The Confessional Scene

In fact Fleabag is on the listing! The jury selected the much-discussed second when Fleabag went to go to her sizzling Priest in his church. As she battles her demons, she finds herself sitting throughout from him within the confessional and looking for recommendation. It finally ends up being a key turning level of their relationship that left followers sizzling beneath the collar… #Kneel.

Recreation of Thrones: Arya Kills the Evening King

This was one of the dramatic scenes within the hotly anticipated remaining season of the world’s largest TV present. All seemed to be misplaced in this remaining battle between the dwelling and the useless, however Arya stunned everybody by defeating an iconic villain with a plunge of her dagger.

Gavin & Stacey: Nessa proposes to Smithy

It was a pleasure to have Gavin & Stacey again on telly, however this cliffhanger ending left us shouting for extra! After assembly Smithy’s unsuitable new girlfriend, Nessa realised the 2 of them ought to make a correct go of their relationship and proposed on Christmas Day. However will we ever discover out if he says sure?

Love Island: Michael recouples after Casa Amor

Might Love Island be on track for its second BAFTA? This was the dramatic second when Amber and Michael’s relationship went up in flames – she stayed loyal, however he determined to recouple with new lady Joanna as a substitute. The women had been shocked and shocked, as had been we… nice telly although.

Line of Responsibility: John Corbett’s loss of life

We all know Jed Mercurio makes a behavior of killing off key characters, however we nonetheless didn’t see this coming! Stephen Graham’s implausible flip as an undercover cop got here to an abrupt finish as John Corbett confronted his brutal shock loss of life. The damaging gang he’d been working with realised he was a policeman in any case, resulting in this breathtaking Line of Responsibility scene.

How do I vote?

To vote for this year’s Must See Moment award, click on right here. Voting opens at 8am on third June and closes at 5pm on 15th July. You’ll robotically be entered right into a prize draw the place you possibly can win goodies from BAFTA sponsors (we’re speaking fancy champers, make-up, choccies, an on the spot digital camera and extra).

The 2020 Virgin Media British Tv Academy Awards will air on BBC One on Friday 31st July, when the winner of this year's Must See Moment award will probably be revealed.