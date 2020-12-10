Voter ID Card will also become like Aadhaar! The mess of keeping up will end; Know what is the plan of the Election Commission

Voter Card: Good news for voters across the country. Now they will not have to carry their Voter ID Card while going to vote at polling stations. The Election Commission of India is working on a plan to convert the voter card into digital format soon. That is, if this plan of the Election Commission was successful, you will be able to keep the voter ID card in digital format like Aadhar card. According to the news, before the elections in 5 states next year, the Election Commission can introduce a voter ID in digital format. Also Read – Tejashwi, who was elected the leader of the MGB Legislature Party- said, ‘The decision of the people in favor of the Grand Alliance but the result of EC …

After the final decision from Election Commission of India, voters will be able to download their voter photo identity card (EPIC) or voter ID card. With this, they will be able to vote using the digital version at the time of the franchise. However, approval from the government is still awaited for this.

According to a report by News 18, this facility will be provided to the voters soon after getting approval from the Election Commission. Apart from this, newly enrolled voters will get this facility automatically and existing voters will have to complete some formalities through the Voter Helpline app to take advantage of it.

According to a report by News18, new voters will get this facility after downloading the card on a registered mobile connection. The digital format of EPIC will have two separate QR codes containing information about the voter. One QR code will contain the voter’s name, while the other code will contain other voter’s information.

After getting approval from the Election Commission, Overseas Voters recorded in the record will also be able to take advantage of the facility of digital voter card. However, voting facility has not been provided to Indians living abroad. The Election Commission has sent a proposal regarding this to the Central Government.