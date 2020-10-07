Voters’ Rights Benefit Album Raises $550,000 in One Day

A 77-track profit album that includes Pearl Jam, David Byrne, Aimee Mann and lots of others raised greater than $300,00 for voting-rights organizations on Friday, the one day it was out there. The album, the second quantity of the “Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy” collection, was out there as a obtain for $20.20 on Bandcamp for simply in the future and featured dozens of beforehand unreleased tracks, with all web proceeds going to the Voting Rights Lab.

Additional particulars on the album and the complete tracklist might be discovered right here, though it’s now not out there.

The primary compilation raised greater than $250,000 for the Honest Combat and Shade of Change organizations, placing the entire for the pair at $550,000 in two days.

The workforce chargeable for pulling the charity collections collectively consists of author/artist Dave Eggers, artist managers Jordan Kurland and Darius Zelkha (Sensible Corners Artist Administration) and Christian Stavros (Little Operation Administration), and Barsuk Information label head Josh Rosenfeld.

“We have been blown away, each step of the best way, on this venture,” Kurland says. “From the huge array of artists who raised their arms to take part to how many individuals bought every compilation, to the variety of posters bought, and, in fact, the amount of cash we have been in a position to increase for Honest Combat, Shade of Change, and Voting Rights Lab. We went into this with very modest expectations, hoping to boost $50-$100k with Quantity One: It speaks to the urgency musicians, and the general public at giant, are feeling round this election, making certain safe voter entry for everybody, and, in the end, placing this nation again on monitor.”