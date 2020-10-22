Voting for 8 seats of council, council today

Bihar Election 2020: Before the Bihar Assembly elections, 4 lakh 48 thousand 302 voters of the state are voting today for eight seats of the Legislative Council. The polling, which started at 8 am today, will run till 5 pm. In this election, the fate of a total of 106 candidates will be decided in eight seats. During the Corona period, this polling happening first in the country may prove to be a litmus test for the major parties in the assembly elections. Also Read – BJP manifesto 2020: If NDA government formed in Bihar, Corona vaccine free, BJP took 11 resolutions …

Voting has been happening since this morning

For the eight seats of Bihar Legislative Council, 4 lakh 48 thousand 302 voters of the state will vote from 8 am to 5 pm on Thursday. A total of 4,07,889 voters of 3,07,363 male, 1,00,480 female and 46 third gender voters will cast their votes for Patna, Tirhut, Darbhanga and Kosi in the four constituencies of the graduate constituency. Patna, Saran, Tirhut, four seats in the teacher constituency And for Darbhanga, 31,694 male, 8715 female and 40,413 voters of 4 third gender will vote. The fate of 59 candidates for graduation and 43 for teacher constituencies will be decided in the ballot boxes today.

The reputation of these parties is at stake

JDU and Congress 3-3, RJD’s 4 and BJP, NCP and CPI-1-1 candidates are in the fray for the four seats of the graduate constituency, while another 44 independents from other registered parties are also in the election. Huh. Thus, a total of 59 candidates are in the graduate election. There are 58 male and 1 female candidate among them. 633 polling stations have been set up for the graduate constituency.

BJP fielded 4 candidates and CPI 3 candidates for the teacher field

For Teachers Constituency, BJP has fielded 4 candidates while CPI has fielded 3 candidates. At the same time, Congress, RJD and CPI-M are contesting elections from one and one other registered party. 32 Independent candidates are also in the fray for this region. Out of total 43 candidates, 40 male and 3 female candidates are in the election. 340 polling stations have been set up for the teacher constituency.

Both are separate ballot boxes for choice

Separate ballot boxes have been arranged for all seats in graduate and teacher constituencies. A total of 636 ballot boxes will be installed for graduate constituencies and 340 for teacher constituencies. In terms of voters, the largest graduate constituency is Patna and the smallest Darbhanga and teacher constituency has the largest Darbhanga and the smallest Tirhut constituency.