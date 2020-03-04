Voting on Los Angeles’ new machines was a mess

Seeking to strong a Large Tuesday vote in Los Angeles County was as soon as a irritating get pleasure from.

Los Angeles County debuted a model new digital voting machine for this primary race — one that took 9 years and $300 million to assemble. The touchscreen-based machine was as soon as meant to increase accessibility and make voting further useful, since polling place workers may confirm voter registration by taking a look it up on an iPad. Beneath the model new machine, residents may moreover vote at any voting coronary heart in Los Angeles County, fairly than at predetermined group precincts. The model new applications are also further obtainable, as a result of it comprises 12 languages versus English and lodging for bodily impairments. Be taught further…

