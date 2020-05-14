Vox Cinemas Delivers Drive-In Cinema to Dubai – Variety

Vox Cinemas, which operates 514 film screens throughout the Center East, is to open a drive-in cinema in Dubai, which would be the just one to function within the metropolis, though not its first.

The drive-in, which opens on Sunday, is situated on the rooftop of a shopping center, Mall of the Emirates. The capability is 75 automobiles, with a most of two individuals per car. The fee is AED 180 ($49) per automobile, together with meals and drinks for 2. Audiences tune into a delegated radio frequency to hear to the audio. Screenings begin at 7.30 p.m.

VOX Cinemas stated the drive-in was being opened in response to the easing of restrictions imposed through the coronavirus pandemic in United Arab Emirates, whereas sustaining the security of audiences by adhering to social distancing pointers. According to UAE’s COVID-19 guidelines, individuals above the age of 60 and youngsters between the ages of three and 12 usually are not permitted to entry the drive-in.

Cameron Mitchell, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim – Cinemas, which runs VOX Cinemas, stated: “The well being and well-being of our visitors and workers stays our prime precedence, and moviegoers can relaxation assured that the VOX Cinemas Drive-In complies with all authorities and finest observe steerage, whereas nonetheless permitting visitors to benefit from the big-screen expertise and our a lot cherished popcorn, nachos and comfortable drinks.”

Drive-in cinemas usually are not new to Dubai, with websites like Rex Cinema in style within the 70s and 80s.