Vox Media Acquires Preet Bharara’s Podcast Company Cafe Studios

Vox Media, the media firm whose properties embody New York Journal, introduced that’s has acquired Cafe Studios, the podcast firm co-founded by Preet Bharara, former U.S. Lawyer for the Southern District of New York.

Monetary phrases of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Cafe Studios was based in 2017 by Preet Bhararaand his brother Vinit Bharara, a serial entrepreneur who beforehand based Some Spider Studios and Diapers.com. Preet Bharara and Tamara Sepper, who serves as the manager producer and head of content material at Cafe Studios, will be a part of Vox Media together with a group of podcast hosts, producers, and product builders. Cafe will function as a division of the Vox Media Podcast Community.

The podcasts from Cafe Studios embody its flagship “Keep Tuned With Preet,” exploring how legislation and coverage intersect with politics, information, enterprise, historical past and know-how. The corporate additionally operates a subscription program that gives unique podcasts, newsletters, articles and dwell occasions.

Cafe Studios is Vox Media’s fourth merger or acquisition within the final three years. In its largest deal, Vox Media within the fall of 2019 purchased New York Media, writer of New York Journal and digital properties together with the Reduce and Vulture. The corporate additionally has acquired Epic, a movie, TV, audio, and manufacturing studio, and commenting platform Coral.

“Preet and his group at Cafe have constructed a profitable podcast studio with a compelling perspective — and an equally spectacular group of devoted listeners,” Jim Bankoff, Vox Media’s chairman and CEO, mentioned in an announcement. “Bringing Cafe into the Vox Media Podcast Community is aligned with our objective of delivering high-quality editorial content material at scale and offering audiences extremely related voices and insights.”

Bharara mentioned in an announcement, “This is a chance for great development with an organization that shares in Cafe’s mission, values, and dedication to high quality. Our creators are bursting on the seams with plans for extra considerate, instructional content material and, in Vox Media, we earn a companion with a big viewers, strategic enterprise, and a powerful attain throughout textual content, video, and occasions.”

Vox Media expects be worthwhile in 2021 and it nonetheless has money within the financial institution from $200 million in funding it raised in 2015 that valued the corporate at greater than $1 billion, the Wall Avenue Journal reported.