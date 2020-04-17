Vox Media Furloughs 9% of Staff for 3 Months, Cuts Salaries & Benefits – Variety

Vox Media, which owns titles together with New York Journal, Vulture, The Verge and SB Nation, is furloughing 9% of its workers with out pay for a three-month interval. It’s additionally taking different steps to chop prices through the COVID-19 downturn, together with tiered wage reductions for remaining working workers and halting 401(okay) matching contributions.

Efficient Might 1-July 31, about 9% of Vox Media’s workers — about 100 folks — can be furloughed with out work, CEO Jim Bankoff wrote in an inside memo, which was obtained by Variety.

“In the present day we’re taking some of probably the most troublesome and necessary value discount actions in our firm’s historical past,” Bankoff wrote. “The expectations that we had only a few weeks in the past for our enterprise and our lives not apply.” He mentioned he couldn’t predict the extent of Vox Media’s income drops however mentioned these can be in “the tens of hundreds of thousands” of {dollars}. The corporate missed Q1 income targets by a number of million {dollars} and “the impression can be considerably higher within the second quarter,” Bankoff wrote.

A Vox Media spokesperson verified the authenticity of Bankoff’s memo however declined to remark additional.

Final yr, Vox Media acquired New York Media, writer of New York Journal, in an all-stock deal to spice up their mixed viewers attain and acquire some synergies of scale. The brand new firm had about 1,200 workers, roughly 30% of them from New York Media.

New York-based Vox Media’s manufacturers are Vox, New York Journal, The Verge, The Lower, Eater, Vulture, The Strategist, Polygon, Intelligencer, Curbed, Grub Avenue and Recode.

Like different digital-media gamers, Vox Media has already encountered monetary headwinds; two years in the past, it laid off 5% of its workforce. However Bankoff wrote that the financial disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic “is clearly very completely different” in its scope and impression.

The corporate’s targets for value reducing are to reduce money burn “whereas making an attempt to restrict the impression on our workers,” in response to Bankoff’s memo.

Vox Media’s furloughs — and diminished work hours for sure workers — will disproportionately have an effect on “areas the place short-term demand can be decrease,” in response to Bankoff. These embrace gross sales, gross sales help, manufacturing, occasions; editorial positions together with at Curbed and SB Nation’s nationwide sports activities protection; and help capabilities like IT and workplace operations. All furloughed workers will proceed to be lined below the corporate’s medical insurance plan.

As well as, Vox Media is reducing salaries for workers who make $130,000 or extra from Might 1-July 31. Those that earn between $130,000-$199,999 will see a 15% pay discount; these making $200,000 and over could have a 25% discount. Bankoff mentioned he and Vox Media president Pam Wasserstein will cut back their salaries by 50%.

The corporate is also freezing pay raises by means of the tip of 2020 and halting its 401(okay) matching program by means of the tip of the yr.

The WGA East-affiliated Vox Media Union, which reached a collective bargaining settlement with the corporate final yr for 350-plus staffers, mentioned in a assertion that it disagreed with administration’s resolution to furlough workers “particularly after a whole lot of us advised the corporate we had been prepared to take wider pay cuts to save lots of all jobs” however added that Vox Media agreed to scale back the quantity of furloughs. The union additionally mentioned it received ensures from Vox Media for no layoffs, no extra furloughs, and no extra pay cuts by means of July 31, together with “enhanced severance for any layoffs that happen in August-December.”