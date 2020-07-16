Vox Media Lays Off 6% of Staff Amid Sharp Revenue Drop-Off – Variety

Vox Media, whose manufacturers embody New York Journal, Vulture, The Verge and SB Nation, is slicing 6% of its workforce, shedding about 70 staff.

Based on a memo despatched to firm employees Thursday, CEO Jim Bankoff stated the bulk of the staff being pink-slipped had been furloughed in Might (when Vox Media stated it was furloughing 9% of its staffers for a three-month interval).

Bankoff stated Vox Media has already introduced again (or will quickly) almost 30% of furloughed staff who didn’t take buyouts, per the memo obtained by Variety. The layoffs are largely affecting editorial positions at real-estate web site Curbed and sports activities property SB Nation, help capabilities like IT and workplace operations, and occasions employees.

As well as, the corporate will reinstate full salaries as deliberate, with the exceptions of Bankoff and the Vox Media government group, who will proceed with reductions. In Might, Bankoff stated he and president Pam Pam Wasserstein (previously CEO of New York Media) would reduce their pay 50%, whereas staff incomes $200,000 or extra would take a 25% wage discount.

Final yr, Vox Media acquired New York Media, writer of New York Journal, in an all-stock deal designed to achieve synergies of scale. The brand new firm had about 1,200 staff, about 30% of whom got here from New York Media.

“It goes with out saying by now that COVID-19 has had an influence that nobody might have anticipated,” Bankoff wrote. “Whereas our work and efforts have by no means been stronger or extra related, Vox Media isn’t exempt from the ache attributable to the wake of the pandemic.”

Vox Media’s plans to enact layoffs had been reported earlier this week by CNBC. Revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was 40% beneath expectations and the corporate presently initiatives full-year income to be off by 25%, based on the report.

“[I]t’s changing into more and more clear that the second half of the yr is not going to rebound wherever close to our pre-COVID forecasts,” Bankoff wrote within the July 16 memo. He added that as coronavirus circumstances “rise tragically throughout the nation and lots of of our elected leaders keep away from decisive motion, we’ve got very restricted visibility into the timing or power of a restoration.”

New York-based Vox Media’s steady of titles are Vox, New York Journal, The Verge, The Reduce, Eater, Vulture, The Strategist, Polygon, Intelligencer, Curbed, Grub Road and Recode.

Learn Bankoff’s full memo:

Expensive Crew,

With deep disappointment, and as a consequence of the pandemic and its devastating influence on the economic system, I’m writing to let you recognize that right now we will probably be informing some of our colleagues that they are going to not have jobs at Vox Media.

It goes with out saying by now that COVID-19 has had an influence that nobody might have anticipated. Clearly, firstly we acknowledge the tragedy and scale of the general public well being disaster. Within the ensuing financial downturn throughout media and different industries, firms are reorienting their operations to cut back bills and preserve money whereas remaining nimble in an enormously unpredictable atmosphere. Whereas our work and efforts have by no means been stronger or extra related, Vox Media isn’t exempt from the ache attributable to the wake of the pandemic. Like others, we’ve got needed to make troublesome selections to place our enterprise for long run development, success, and monetary sustainability. Whereas doing so, we’re making each affordable try to avoid wasting as many roles as attainable and prioritize the well being, security and welfare of those that will probably be leaving in addition to those that will probably be staying with our firm.

We will probably be shedding 6% of our staff. These layoffs embody furloughed colleagues in addition to different staff who weren’t on furlough. The roles affected have skilled substantial adjustments in workload or enterprise precedence; in some circumstances they’re in areas present process a strategic shift accelerated by the disaster and its hastened adjustments to our business. The bulk of these impacted right now had been furloughed in Might. We have now already or will carry again near 30% of furloughed staff who didn’t take buyouts.

Our hope in Might was that enterprise would bounce again within the months that adopted. As we mentioned in final week’s all-hands, it’s changing into more and more clear that the second half of the yr is not going to rebound wherever close to our pre-COVID forecasts. Moreover, as circumstances rise tragically throughout the nation and lots of of our elected leaders keep away from decisive motion, we’ve got very restricted visibility into the timing or power of a restoration.

As we’ve got stated for the reason that onset of the disaster and hopefully demonstrated to you from our actions over the previous 5 months, our precedence on this pandemic has been the well-being of our group. Accordingly, these staff impacted will obtain medical health insurance and severance packages that acknowledge the unprecedented circumstances of the disaster.

I additionally hope it’s clear that we’re an organization that doesn’t take these actions frivolously. Neither the furloughs nor right now’s actions had been contemplated previous to this pandemic. The truth is, as I’ve talked about beforehand, once we merged with New York Media final yr we did every little thing we might to keep away from layoffs – and, because of this, we had been the one current media merger to maintain its groups intact.

We count on, based mostly on our present outlook, that the troublesome actions that we’re taking right now will probably be ample to climate this downturn and uncertainty, with out want for important extra measures. Whereas nonetheless being aware of prices, the place mandatory and attainable, we will probably be reinvesting in our enterprise and our individuals in methods which might be essential to constructing the main trendy media firm throughout this time:

We are going to proceed to prioritize our range, fairness and inclusion work, investing in partnerships that drive this work ahead and embedding accountability for this work in every of our networks and contours of enterprise.

We are going to reinstate full salaries as deliberate, after the momentary and tiered wage reduce we applied in Might. We really feel it’s essential to compensate our staff absolutely for his or her work throughout a time through which they’ve been performing so effectively below such nerve-racking circumstances. The one exceptions are me and my government group, who will proceed our reductions.

We will probably be prioritizing profession improvement and we will probably be evaluating promotions for these in a brand new position or doing considerably completely different work since simply previous to or throughout the disaster.

And, in areas the place we will probably be rising, we will probably be hiring enterprise essential open heads in new roles aligned with our firm priorities.

To those that are impacted, thanks for every little thing that you’ve created, constructed, supported, produced, offered, and the numerous different contributions you may have made to our work at Vox Media. The selections made right now will not be a mirrored image of your work or success, however of a devastating pandemic that remodeled the economic system and companies world wide. The remainder of us who will not be impacted right now will even be deeply affected by the departure of our colleagues.

I do know that it’s an particularly troublesome time as everybody additionally offers with the layered stresses of well being, security, parenting, solitude, burnout and total uncertainty. I wish to remind you of the assorted psychological well being advantages that we’ve got detailed in earlier communications. Within the face of many challenges, we proceed to do our greatest work, serving our audiences and clients remotely, whereas treating each other with empathy and compassion. I couldn’t be extra grateful or proud. It’s your spirit and dedication to your work and to at least one one other that provides me full confidence that Vox Media is uniquely positioned for renewed development, continued business management and success in a post-pandemic economic system.

Executives, senior leaders, and Folks & Tradition enterprise companions will probably be reaching out to individuals right now to debate their employment standing and I’ll host an all-hands assembly for all staff who wish to attend later this afternoon.

Jim