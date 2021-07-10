VP Harris Talks About More than one Assignments From Biden: ‘Perhaps I Do not Say ‘no’ Sufficient’

Vice President Kamala Harris marveled at her complete plate of primary White Area duties quipping that she’ll must paintings on announcing “no” to President Biden extra regularly.

Biden has put his second-in-command in control of addressing the origins of the southern border migrant surge, increasing balloting rights, last the virtual divide and different high-profile and sophisticated problems.

In a brand new interview with BET, broadcaster Soledad O’Brien began to tick off the lengthy record of Harris’s assignments and pressed her on whether or not she’s overworked.

“Immigration, expanding broadband get entry to, Black maternal mortality, racial inequality, girls within the group of workers, infrastructure,” O’Brien stated to Harris. “We simply mentioned balloting rights. That turns out like so much for one individual.”

Harris piped up: “Smartly, don’t put out of your mind I’m in control of the Area Council.”

“Can one individual do all that realistically?” O’Brien replied.

Harris stated she’s used to multi-tasking and is motivated by way of all of the paintings that she and Biden are seeking to get performed.

“Yeah, possibly I don’t say ‘no’ sufficient,” Harris stated with amusing. “However I do consider that this stuff are achievable. It’s simply numerous exhausting paintings, however that’s why we’re right here and that’s what folks sought after. Proper?”

“We will be able to cross into those positions that we will be able to arrive in those positions, and we will be able to paintings exhausting and get issues performed,” she endured. “And that’s what motivates me, in reality.”

The feedback got here right through BET’s particular titled: “State of Our Union: Vice President Kamala Harris” that aired Friday. The interview additionally touched on coronavirus vaccine charges, balloting rights and police reform.

Harris has been taking numerous political warmth from Republicans for the migrant disaster on the U.S.-Mexico border, who complained for months that she hadn’t visited the border in her function considering addressing the basis reasons of the immigration inflow. Harris in the end made a go back and forth to the border in El Paso in June.