VR Content Producers Eye Online Distribution Opportunities

The continuing results of latest lockdowns coupled with an anticipated surge in client VR headset gross sales have made business eyes look to on-line distribution pathways with extra curiosity than ever earlier than.

Whereas on-site exhibition areas stay hard-hit on this germ-averse age, the patron headset market is predicted to succeed in new heights, with market analyst agency CCS Perception predicting 69 million unit gross sales in 2024 alone – up 60 million from this 12 months’s complete gross sales.

If all that wasn’t sufficient to present the digital market extra luster, some business gamers imagine modifications within the bigger telecommunication panorama will redound to the good thing about VR producers.

Talking at a VR distribution panel organized by the Venice Movie Pageant earlier this month, Digital Area director of content material Jimmy Cheng argued that telecom suppliers wanting to showcase their 5G networks’ elevated bandwidth capacities would discover in VR content material a type of thought take a look at mannequin, and that VR producers in flip would discover in these tech giants new companions exterior the standard suspects.

Citing each the substantial file measurement inherent to all VR content material because the nicely because the telecom companies’ already extant OTT platforms, Cheng outlined the best way through which multinationals like Huawei, Orange, and Deutsche Telekom might proceed to license premium VR content material as a method to prime the pump for 5G, all whereas strengthening their very own market providing.

He additionally underscored the significance of festivals inside this provide chain. “When telecoms begin to curate, they usually don’t perceive a lot about VR,” mentioned Cheng. “If one thing has been nominated or premiered at a pageant, that gives a type of market validation.”

If the consumer base on most a-la-carte platforms is extra inclined to hunt out game-based or in any other case family-friendly interactive content material, subscription companies like HTC’s Viveport Infinity have supplied extra publicity to extra linear fare.

Providing companions a income share mannequin constructed on a $12.99 month-to-month subscription payment, Viveport Infinity presents customers unfettered entry to its library, which has spotlighted latest narrative initiatives like Atlas V’s “Gloomy Eyes” and “Ayahuasca: Kosmik Journey,” and 2019 Venice VR winner “The Line.”

“For narrative experiences, the Infinity subscription program is excellent,” explains HTC VIVE exec Mária Rakušanová. “Most of the time, in case your content material isn’t essentially a recreation… then persons are type of [reservedly] interested in these experiences, [only] they don’t assume twice once they’re Infinity subscribers.”

Although these aforementioned initiatives first launched at bodily gatherings earlier than being made obtainable by way of digital distribution, the occasions of this previous 12 months have sped that timeline as much as appreciable diploma.

“I feel there’s been a type of recreation change,” explains Floréal Movies’ Katayoun Dibameh. The Paris-based outfit, which co-produced this 12 months’s Venice VR winner “The Hangman at Dwelling” (pictured), makes a speciality of auteurist VR initiatives that thrive on prolonged pageant excursions. Solely not too long ago, that timeline has contracted. “Now that every one the festivals are going down on-line,” Dibameh explains, “We have to have our on-line suitable variations of our experiences prepared from the very begin.”