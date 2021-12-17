VR shooter After the Fall celebrates success on Quest 2 and PlayStation VR

The Vertigo Games game has sold more in just 24 hours than its predecessor in an entire month.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated 17 December 2021, 14:40 7 comments

Lately it seems that less is said about the virtual reality, but the truth is that it is in good shape, waiting for new devices that will improve the experience in the future. After the Fall is one of the titles that have been released recently for VR, after an announcement for summer that ended with the game being published just a week ago.

We are talking about a proposal of Vertigo Games which seems to be working fine in its early days. Koch Media has reported that the title sold more copies in 24 hours than the studio’s previous game, Arizona Sunshine, during its first month on sale in December 2016.

Allows up to 32 players on all platformsIn addition, it has raised more than $ 1.4 million in just 24 hours, being available in both Quest 2 and PlayStation VR. Featuring an intense 4-player co-op mode, After the Fall offers action-packed co-op gameplay built from the ground up for virtual reality. “Starting in a shared space with up to 32 players on all platforms, players will enter the vestiges of a post-apocalyptic city of Los Angeles in squads of four, wielding weapons with real movements,” reads the official description.

“To get ahead of their enemies and fuel humanity’s survival one more day, players search the undead-infested city of Los Angeles, with new discoveries lurking around every corner. When they’re ready, the competitivo Tundradome awaits them “, they conclude.

In the press release that they have sent to 3DJuegos, from the editor they comment that “the rate of growth shows the opportunities for publishers and developers of virtual reality games”, in addition to insisting that “is a key factor on the acquisition of Vertigo Games by Koch Media / Embracer in September 2020. “

A year ago we learned that the Dutch studio founded in 2008 had been bought by Koch Media. The operation sought enhance virtual reality, considering that we are only at the beginning of a technological development that they believe will mark the future, so it will be necessary to see what the next project they have in store holds for us. As for After the Fall, in its analysis we commented that it differs from the shooters of the moment thanks to a frenetic fun combined perfectly with a very palpable tension.

