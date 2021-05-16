Vrajesh Hirjee (Actor) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Vrajesh Hirjee is a Indian tv actor and a movie actor. He’s recognized for his roles in motion pictures like Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Golmaal Returns and Tum Bin. In 2002 he gained very best actor in comedian function for Yeh Mumbai Hai Meri Jaan.

Delivery & Early Existence

Vrajesh Hirjee was once born on sixteenth June,1971 in Danapur, Bihar. He has a sister Pushtiie Shakti who could also be a tv actress. He finished his education from St. Xavier’s Top Faculty, Mumbai and graduated from H.R. Collage of Trade and Economics, Mumbai. He’s additionally an AIESEC Alumnus.

Bio

Actual Title Vrajesh Hirjee
Nickname Vrajesh
Career Actor
Date of Delivery 16 June 1971
Age (as in 2021) 50 Years
Delivery Position Danapur, Bihar, India
Nationality Indian
House The city Danapur, Bihar, India
Circle of relatives Mom : No longer To be had
Father : No longer To be had
Sister : Pushtiie Shakti (Actress)
Brother : No longer To be had
Spouse : Rohini Banerjee (m. 2015-Provide)
Vrajesh Hirjee and Rohini Banerjee (Wife)
Son : Title No longer Identified
Vrajesh Hirjee with Son
Faith Hinduism
Cope with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Vrajesh Hirjee (Actor)

Profession

Vrajesh Hirjee made his debut on TV in a comedy display Tea Time Manoranjan (1994) at the side of Smriti Irani and Raju Srivastava. He additionally hosted the display, The Guy’s International and has additionally gave the impression within the recreation display Zor Ka Jhatka: General Wipeout as a contestant. In 2017, he was once a part of films like The Wishing Tree and Thug Existence and sci-fi comedy Bollywood movie Mangal Ho. He was once additionally noticed in motion pictures like Simmba and Gun Pe Carried out, Aashiq, Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai, Tum Bin, Aks, Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, Kya Yahi Pyaar Hai, Dekho Ye Hai Mumbai, Golmaal, Fanaa, Krishna Cottage, Muskaan, Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3 and Actual Existence and many others.

Training Main points and Extra

Faculty St. Xavier’s Top Faculty, Mumbai
School H.R. Collage of Trade and Economics, Mumbai
Tutorial Qualification Graduate
Debut Tv : Sorry Meri Lorry (1995)

Movie : One of these Lengthy Adventure (1998)
Awards No longer To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 4″ Toes
Weight 55 Kg
Frame Form Chest: 38 inches
Waist: 31 inches
Biceps: 12 inches
Eye Color Darkish Brown
Hair Color Black
Spare time activities Enjoying indoor video games and Gazing TV

Private Existence

Vrajesh Hirjee married actor Rohini Banerjee in 2015 and a son in 2019.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Married
Girlfriends Rohini Banerjee (Actress)
Marriage Date 17 October 2015
Controversies None
Wage (approx) No longer To be had
Web Price No longer To be had
Vrajesh Hirjee (Actor)

Social Media Presence

  • Vrajesh Hirjee is hails from Danapur, Bihar.
  • He debuted in motion pictures with Lengthy Adventure within the yr of 1998.
  • He has additionally labored as dubbing artist and has dubbed motion pictures like Johnny English Reborn, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Pirates of the Caribbean: Lifeless Males Inform No Stories.
  • He acted in additional than 52 Gujarati language performs.
  • He gave the impression within the truth display ‘Giant Boss’ (Season 6) as a contestant.
  • Closing display he was once noticed in was once Companions – Bother Ho Gayi Double as Nagesh.

When you’ve got extra information about Vrajesh Hirjee. Please remark underneath we will be able to up to date inside of a hour.

