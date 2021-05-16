Vrajesh Hirjee (Actor) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Vrajesh Hirjee (Actor) Peak, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra

Vrajesh Hirjee is a Indian tv actor and a movie actor. He’s recognized for his roles in motion pictures like Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Golmaal Returns and Tum Bin. In 2002 he gained very best actor in comedian function for Yeh Mumbai Hai Meri Jaan.

Delivery & Early Existence

Vrajesh Hirjee was once born on sixteenth June,1971 in Danapur, Bihar. He has a sister Pushtiie Shakti who could also be a tv actress. He finished his education from St. Xavier’s Top Faculty, Mumbai and graduated from H.R. Collage of Trade and Economics, Mumbai. He’s additionally an AIESEC Alumnus.

Sister : Pushtiie Shakti (Actress)
Spouse : Rohini Banerjee (m. 2015-Provide)

Father : No longer To be had

Sister : Pushtiie Shakti (Actress)

Brother : No longer To be had

Spouse : Rohini Banerjee (m. 2015-Provide)



Son : Title No longer Identified

Faith Hinduism Cope with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Profession Vrajesh Hirjee made his debut on TV in a comedy display Tea Time Manoranjan (1994) at the side of Smriti Irani and Raju Srivastava. He additionally hosted the display, The Guy’s International and has additionally gave the impression within the recreation display Zor Ka Jhatka: General Wipeout as a contestant. In 2017, he was once a part of films like The Wishing Tree and Thug Existence and sci-fi comedy Bollywood movie Mangal Ho. He was once additionally noticed in motion pictures like Simmba and Gun Pe Carried out, Aashiq, Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai, Tum Bin, Aks, Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, Kya Yahi Pyaar Hai, Dekho Ye Hai Mumbai, Golmaal, Fanaa, Krishna Cottage, Muskaan, Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3 and Actual Existence and many others. Training Main points and Extra Faculty St. Xavier’s Top Faculty, Mumbai School H.R. Collage of Trade and Economics, Mumbai Tutorial Qualification Graduate Debut Tv : Sorry Meri Lorry (1995) Movie : One of these Lengthy Adventure (1998) Awards No longer To be had Bodily Stats and Extra Peak 5′ 4″ Toes Weight 55 Kg Frame Form Chest: 38 inches

Waist: 31 inches

Biceps: 12 inches Eye Color Darkish Brown Hair Color Black Spare time activities Enjoying indoor video games and Gazing TV Private Existence Vrajesh Hirjee married actor Rohini Banerjee in 2015 and a son in 2019. Marital Standing and Extra Marital Standing Married Girlfriends Rohini Banerjee (Actress) Marriage Date 17 October 2015 Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Web Price No longer To be had Social Media Presence Vrajesh Hirjee is hails from Danapur, Bihar. He debuted in motion pictures with Lengthy Adventure within the yr of 1998. He has additionally labored as dubbing artist and has dubbed motion pictures like Johnny English Reborn, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Pirates of the Caribbean: Lifeless Males Inform No Stories. He acted in additional than 52 Gujarati language performs. He gave the impression within the truth display ‘Giant Boss’ (Season 6) as a contestant. Closing display he was once noticed in was once Companions – Bother Ho Gayi Double as Nagesh. When you’ve got extra information about Vrajesh Hirjee. Please remark underneath we will be able to up to date inside of a hour.

