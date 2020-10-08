Vrinda Karat appeals to High Court, order FIR on Anurag Thakur and Pravesh Verma

new Delhi: The Delhi High Court will hear a plea of ​​Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader Brinda Karat on November 2, challenging a trial court order rejecting her FIR against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Pravesh Verma Was done. Vrinda is demanding the registration of an FIR against Karat Thakur and Verma for alleged hate speeches during the violence in the national capital earlier this year. Also Read – Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned four times amid ruckus, slogans of ‘Anurag Thakur apologize’ in Parliament

Lawyers Tara Narula, Adit S. The petition filed through the priest and Aparajita Sinha was listed before a single judge bench of Justice Yogesh Khanna. After hearing the arguments, Justice Yogesh Khanna asked both the parties i.e. Vrinda's lawyer and Delhi Police to file relevant decision in support of their arguments. After this, the court listed the case for November 2.

Karat, in his petition, challenged the order passed by the trial court on August 26, rejecting the demand to file an FIR against the two leaders. Vrinda claimed in the court that a case of criminal offense is made against Thakur and Verma.

During the brief hearing, advocate Siddharth Aggarwal, appearing for Karat, told the court that the lower court kept the case pending for almost nine months and even did not consider the merits of the case and dismissed it.

CPI (M) leaders Brinda Karat and K.M. Tiwari filed a complaint in the lower court requesting the Parliament Street Police Station to direct an FIR against Thakur and BJP leader Pravesh Verma. However, the lower court had said that the complaint is not admissible without prior permission.