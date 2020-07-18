General News

VROMANCE’s Park Jang Hyun Announces Marriage

July 18, 2020
2 Min Read

VROMANCE’s Park Jang Hyun is getting married.

July 18, his company RBW revealed that the singer will probably be getting married to a non-celebrity in August.

Park Jang Hyun personally wrote a letter to followers, which he posted on VROMANCE’s fan cafe.

Whats up, that is VROMANCE’s Park Jang Hyun.

I needed to disclose the information to VROCOLLI [VROMANCE’s fandom] first, and I’m writing as a result of I’ve information for everybody that has given me help.

Earlier than changing into VROMANCE’s Park Jang Hyun, I dreamed of changing into a singer. Having spent my life singing, I’m now starting to strategy my mid-30s.

I’ve spent a variety of time working to take care of my profession as a singer, and I didn’t even have time to consider discovering stability, as I used to be busy wading by uncertainty. However now, I’ve discovered somebody that I wish to spend the remainder of my life with, and we will probably be marrying in August. I gained the dedication to take action, considering that there will probably be rather more that I wish to defend sooner or later.

Although I’m cautious revealing this information throughout what’s a tough time for everyone, I wish to thank my household, my acquaintances, the VROMANCE members, and everybody at RBW for cheering me on and supporting me.

And I wish to thank our followers, for giving me a lot help and love merely for the truth that I’m VROMANCE’s Park Jang Hyun.

I’ll develop into a fair higher individual and repay everybody’s love and help with honest music.

From Park Jang Hyun

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment