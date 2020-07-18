VROMANCE’s Park Jang Hyun Announces Marriage

VROMANCE’s Park Jang Hyun is getting married.

July 18, his company RBW revealed that the singer will probably be getting married to a non-celebrity in August.

Park Jang Hyun personally wrote a letter to followers, which he posted on VROMANCE’s fan cafe.

Whats up, that is VROMANCE’s Park Jang Hyun.

I needed to disclose the information to VROCOLLI [VROMANCE’s fandom] first, and I’m writing as a result of I’ve information for everybody that has given me help.

Earlier than changing into VROMANCE’s Park Jang Hyun, I dreamed of changing into a singer. Having spent my life singing, I’m now starting to strategy my mid-30s.

I’ve spent a variety of time working to take care of my profession as a singer, and I didn’t even have time to consider discovering stability, as I used to be busy wading by uncertainty. However now, I’ve discovered somebody that I wish to spend the remainder of my life with, and we will probably be marrying in August. I gained the dedication to take action, considering that there will probably be rather more that I wish to defend sooner or later.

Although I’m cautious revealing this information throughout what’s a tough time for everyone, I wish to thank my household, my acquaintances, the VROMANCE members, and everybody at RBW for cheering me on and supporting me.

And I wish to thank our followers, for giving me a lot help and love merely for the truth that I’m VROMANCE’s Park Jang Hyun.

I’ll develop into a fair higher individual and repay everybody’s love and help with honest music.

From Park Jang Hyun