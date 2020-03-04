VSCO’s new Montage tool lets you piece together content to create collage-style videos

With apps like TikTok and Byte offering different individuals ingenious strategies to piece together fast films, it’s no secret the construction is gaining recognition by way of the minute. That’s the reason VSCO, the photo-editing app, has formally launched its latest multimedia software program generally known as Montage.

With Montage, you’ll have the ability to use your private content materials to sew together different scenes for a collage-like video. In order to add to each scene, you’ll have the ability to moreover tack on or layer in quite a few shapes, alter the opacity of colors, flip or replicate footage, and additional.

Let’s merely say when you end up with this crazy, patchwork style video that makes you relatively dizzy, then you is likely to be heading in the right direction. Study further…

