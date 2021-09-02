Vucetich’s reproach for playing with Mexican cigars in Chivas

Víctor Manuel Vucetich’s criticism of playing with Mexican cigars (Photo: EFE / Alex Cruz)

The present of King midas in front of the Chivas He is not the most comfortable at the moment, since his position is at risk due to the malfunction of the squad and he is practically obliged to win his next commitments to continue at the helm Flock.

To this pressure is added that caused by his latest statements, which have been criticized by the rojiblancos fans and who put him back on the ropes in full rest for the Close FIFA.

“It has been a disadvantage (playing only with Mexicans) because you do not have the elements that you want and on the other hand those that you want are not sold to you and that is more problematic,” said the coach of the Guadalajara in interview for the program Line of Four, from TUDN, after being asked if he was in the greatest challenge of his career.

Víctor Manuel Vucetich, Amaury Vergara and Ricardo Peláez, the top leaders of Chivas de Guadalajara today (Photo: Chivas TV)

In addition, the 66-year-old strategist affirmed that the challenge becomes more complicated because the demand of the Flock It is high and not just any item can dress its colors, but those that are suitable for the club have exorbitant prices.

“The level that the Chivas team requires is a high level and there are only four or five elements that can fit. Those elements are not sold to you and if there are any they sell them to you for a million, it is an abuse. Maybe that’s why they have thought about improving the quarry “

These words were given in the framework of an interview in which he exposed the difficulties of building a competitive team in the Guadalajara; However, the conversation with personalities like Enrique Bermudez and Paco Villa He also left details about the staunch rival, the America club, who are in first place in the classification after seven days.

Chivas accumulates 2 victories in seven days of Grita México 2021 (Photo: EFE / Francisco Guasco)

Victor Manuel Vucetich had no qualms about admitting that the America They are the best team in the tournament and they have done things well; However, at almost the same time he compared the criticism that the team of Santiago Solari with whom you have had Chivas.

“The team plays quite well, we have played well and we are criticized, now the best team is America and it is criticized a lot. In our case we have played against Monterrey that you see line by line with international players and that at times we surpass it ”, affirmed the rojiblanco coach.

Despite the nuances, the Mexican coach was the target of criticism from some chivabrothers in social networks, who argued that they are just excuses at the moment when the team is not getting positive results, since in seven days they have barely won two games.

Víctor Manuel Vucetich assumed command of Chivas in August 2020, since then he has played 43 games (Photo: EFE / Francisco Guasco)



Vuce arrived at Chivas de Guadalajara In August 2020, since then it has accumulated 43 games played, with a record of 16 wins, 16 draws and 11 losses. At this stage 53 goals for and 50 annotations against.

His best result was in the tournament Guard1anes 2020, when he qualified for the league through the playoffs and eliminated the America with an overall score of 3-1. It was later removed by the Lion in the semifinals by an aggregate score of 2-1.

In his second tournament in command, the first with preseason included, Chivas qualified for the play-off in ninth place and was eliminated by the Pachuca, after a resounding 4-2 scoreboard at the Hidalgo Stadium. Since then the feelings with the Mexican coach have not been able to return to their fullness.

